PM Modi chairs review meeting at Kalpetta during Wayanad visit, says funds not a constraint for rehabilitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kannur around 11 a.m. on Saturday, (August 10, 2024), and undertook an aerial survey of the landslides-affected areas in Wayanad. Mr. Modi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed. Khan left for Wayanad. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi also accompanied them. Teams involved in the rescue operation briefed Mr. Modi about the evacuation efforts. The PM also visited the relief camp and hospital where he met with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympic: India’s campaign ends as Reetika Hooda loses wrestling quarterfinals bout

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda lost a close quarterfinal bout against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the women’s 76 kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics. The wrestlers were locked 1-1 after six minutes of top-quality defensive wrestling but the Kyrgyz won having logged home the last equalising point as per rules. Both wrestlers played a defensive game and the solitary point each was scored through passivity across the two periods.

Vinesh Phogat appeal: CAS to give decision at 9.30 p.m IST on August 10

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will give its decision on the appeal filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic finals by 6 pm local time (9.30pm IST) on Saturday (August 10, 2024). The hearing on the matter concluded on Friday (August 9, 2024) after it accepted Vinesh’s appeal against her ouster for being 100gm overweight on the morning of her final against eventual gold-winner Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afghan refugee breaker disqualified for wearing ‘Free Afghan Women’ cape

Refugee breaker Manizha Talash, or “b-girl Talash,” was disqualified from the first-ever Olympic breaking competition on Friday (August 9, 2024), after she wore a cape that said “Free Afghan Women” during her pre-qualifier battle against India Sardjoe — known as “b-girl India.” Talash (21) originally from Afghanistan and representing the Olympic Refugee team lost in the pre-qualifier battle against Sardjoe and would not have advanced even if she hadn’t been disqualified.

No matter how big a champion someone is, he does not always win, says Neeraj Chopra

Since the country became independent, the Indian National anthem has been played at the Olympics platform only seven times. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s historic performance in the Tokyo Games provided the Indians to witness one of those opportunities. This time Chopra, who relinquished the top spot to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem at the Stade de France in Paris the other night, did not have the privilege of standing to the National anthem again, but has taken his silver medal in his stride and is proud to have contributed to the country’s medals tally at the greatest show on earth.

Finance Secretary Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary

Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan was on Saturday (August 10, 2024) appointed Cabinet Secretary, replacing Rajiv Gauba. A 1987-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Mr. Somanathan is currently serving as Union Finance Secretary and Secretary, Expenditure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested

The Kolkata Police on Saturday (August 10, 2024) arrested a civic police volunteer in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College, which triggered massive protests across medical colleges in West Bengal. The accused was produced before a city court and was remanded to 10 days in police custody. Under criticism from several quarters on the law and order situation in the State, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (August 10, 2024) said that she has no hesitation in handing over the probe to an independent agency if the family so demands.

Bangladesh crisis: BSF on high alert along border in Assam

The Border Security Force (BSF) is on high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam in response to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh. District Commissioner Mridul Yadav said that the Integrated Check Post (ICP) has been closed since Monday (August 5, 2024) and not just import-export, even the movement of people is closed. “We are on high alert and are ensuring that no incident of violence takes place. The BSF is on high alert. The Integrated Check Post (ICP) has been closed since Monday and not just import-export, even the movement of people is closed. An Army company has come, they are camping with the BSF to provide additional security... Since last week, no Indian student or Indian citizen has come to this side,” Mr. Yadav told ANI.

Heavy rains lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, over 120 roads closed

Heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh as 128 roads remained closed in the state due to landslides and flash floods. The regional Met office has also issued an ‘orange’ warning for heavy to very rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, at isolated places on Saturday (August 10, 2024) and a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rain till August 16. Heavy rains lashed parts of the state with Nahan (Sirmaur) recording the highest rainfall of 168.3 mm since Friday evening, followed by 106.4 mm in Sandhole, 93.2 mm in Nagrota Suriyan, 67 mm in Dhaulakuan, 53.2 mm in Jubberhatti and 45.6 mm in Kandaghat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaishankar meets Maldivian President Muizzu as India seeks to reset bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday (August 10, 2024) and emphasised New Delhi’s commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region. Mr. Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation’s pro-China president Muizzu assumed office in 2023.

Shortage of medical staff, equipment at Railway hospitals observed: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India said in its report that while carrying out an audit of ‘Management of Health Services in Indian Railways,’ it observed a shortage of medical and paramedical staff in test-checked hospitals of the Zonal Railways. “There was also shortage in availability of machines/medical equipment with reference to IPHS (Indian Public Health Standards) norms. Even the minimum requirement of machines/medical equipment as per clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act 2010 was not being met,” the CAG said in its recent report.

Israel strike on Gaza school shelter kills around 100 people, Hamas-run media office says

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school compound housing displaced families killed around 100 people, the Hamas-run Gaza government said on Saturday (August 10, 2024), an attack the Israeli military said targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants operating there. Video from the site showed body parts scattered on the ground and more bodies being carried away and covered in blankets on the floor. Empty food tins lay in a puddle of blood and burnt mattresses and a child’s doll among the debris.

ADVERTISEMENT

After school strike, U.N. rapporteur accuses Israel of ‘genocide’

An independent, U.N.-appointed rights expert accused Israel of committing “genocide” in its Gaza war after an Israeli strike targeting a school on Saturday (August 10, 2024) killed 93 people, according to local rescuers. “Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighbourhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one safe zone at the time,” Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories, said on social media platform X.

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday (August 10, 2024) mounted a “counter-terror operation” in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv’s advance deeper into Russia and warned that the fighting endangered a nuclear power plant. Ukrainian units stormed into Russia’s western Kursk region on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) morning in a shock attack, the largest and most successful cross-border offensive by Kyiv of the two-and-a-half year conflict. Its troops have advanced several kilometres and Russia’s Army has rushed in reserves and extra equipment — though neither side has given precise details on the forces they have committed.

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56, Google CEO says

YouTube ex-CEO and one of the first Google employees Susan Wojcicki has died at the age of 56 after two years of living with cancer, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said on social media platform X on Saturday (August 10, 2024). “Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend Susan Wojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her,” Pichai wrote in a post.

Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan decides to resign amid student protest: Report

The Chief Justice of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Obaidul Hassan on Saturday (August 10, 2024) decided to step down from his post in the face of protests by the students who issued an ultimatum to him and judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1 p.m., according to media reports. “The 65-year-old judge will tender his resignation after consulting President Mohammed Shahabuddin in the evening,” The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.