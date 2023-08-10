August 10, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Parliament Monsoon Session | PM Modi castigates Opposition in his reply to debate on no-confidence motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 took on the Congress and the INDIA combine during his reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion while assuring the House that peace will prevail in Manipur. “We will together find a solution and peace will prevail again. And we will leave no stone unturned to expedite the pace of development of Manipur,” he said. He also expressed displeasure on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Bharat Mata.

RBI’s MPC keeps policy rate unchanged, CPI inflation projection for FY24 revised to 5.4%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on August 10 decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 6.25% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%. The MPC also decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth. Benchmark equity indices declined post the RBI monetary policy, dragged down by banking counters, after the unexpected announcement of reducing cash in the financial system. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 307.63 points or 0.47% to settle at 65,688.18. During the day, it tanked 486.67 points or 0.73% to 65,509.14. The NSE Nifty declined 89.45 points or 0.46% to end at 19,543.10.

Woman alleges gang rape in Manipur’s Churachandpur, police register case

A 37-year-old woman approached the police in Manipur’s Bishnupur on Wednesday with a complaint that she was sexually assaulted on May 3 in Churachandpur district. Following the complaint, a Zero First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Bishnupur police station and transferred to the Churachandpur police station the same day. The FIR has been filed pseudonymously and the complaint does not bear the survivor’s signature. The police have registered a case of gangrape, assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman with common intention against “unknown Kuki miscreants”.

Article 370 abrogation | There was no conditional surrender of the sovereignty of J&K to India: CJI Chandrachud

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud while heading a Constitution Bench observed on August 10 that the sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was ceded completely to the Union of India after its accession and that fetters on the powers of the Parliament to legislate on certain subjects do not affect the Union’s sovereignty over J&K. CJI Chandrachud highlighted that concurrence was not something unique only to the relationship of the Union with J&K. He said that there were various shades of concurrence required in the Constitution and that it does not affect the sovereignty of the Union. “Our notions of parliamentary exclusion from states have been an evolving exercise. But one thing is clear, sovereignty was ceded completely to the Union of India”, the CJI added.

Government lists Bill in Rajya Sabha to regulate appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

The government has listed a Bill for introduction in the Rajya Sabha to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill also seeks to set up a procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the new bill was a “blatant attempt” at making the poll watchdog a “total puppet in the hands of the Prime Minister”, and appealed to all democratic forces to oppose the proposed legislation. The Trinamool Congress too accused the ruling party of trying to rig the 2024 polls through the bill.

Excise policy | Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on bail plea by Vijay Nair in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on August 10 sought the stand of the ED on a plea by businessman and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) communication in-charge Vijay Nair seeking default bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice on the bail application and granted time to the investigation agency to file its reply. Mr. Nair, who was arrested on November 13, 2022, was refused default bail in the case by the trial court on July 29.

House collapses after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur, five of family feared trapped under debris

Five members of a family are feared trapped under the debris of a house that collapsed after water from a cloudburst gushed into a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, officials said on August 10. The cloudburst occurred in the Poanta Sahib area of the district on August 9 night, they said and added that water entered several houses in Malagi Dadiyat village. One of these houses collapsed. Five members of a family are feared trapped under its debris, the officials said. The State emergency operation centre stated that heavy damages have been caused to properties in Malagi Dadiyat and the house of Kuldeep Singh, who works at the Public Works Department, has collapsed.

At least 36 killed as fires burn through Maui, Hawaii; thousands race to escape

Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. The fire took the island by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood in Lahaina Town, which dates to the 1700s and has long been a favorite destination for tourists. Crews battled blazes in several places on the island on August 9, and the flames forced some adults and children to flee into the ocean.

Pakistan’s outgoing Interior Minister calls for probe into authenticity of source document of U.S. media report on controversial diplomatic cable

Pakistan’s outgoing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on August 10 called for a probe to determine the authenticity of the source document used in a news report by an American publication claiming to contain the evidence of a U.S. conspiracy to topple Imran Khan’s government last year. In a series of tweets, Mr. Sanaullah said, “Potentially, it is a very sinister, treacherous, and seditious act.” “The U.S. State Department encouraged the Pakistani government in a March 7, 2022, meeting to remove Imran Khan as Prime Minister over his neutrality on the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” The Intercept reported on August 9, citing the “classified Pakistani government document”.

Brazil’s Amazon Summit ends with a plan to protect the world’s rainforests, but no measurable goals

Brazil’s Amazon Summit closed on August 9 with a roadmap to protect tropical rainforests that was welcomed as an important step in countering climate change, but without the concrete commitments sought by some environmentalists to end deforestation. Leaders and Ministers from eight Amazon nations signed a declaration on August 8 in Belem, Brazil, that laid out plans to drive economic development in their countries while preventing the Amazon’s ongoing demise “from reaching a point of no return.”

Impossible is not Moroccan — The Arab nation’s fairy tale run could be the start of a new chapter

The fairy tale journey Moroccan women’s team was on came to an end on Tuesday when it lost to a dominant France. But the Atlas Lionesses have no reason to drop their heads, as their run to reach the round of 16 in the FIFA women’s World Cup was nothing but historic. Morocco became the first Arab nation to play in the knockout stage and also fielded Noulhaila Benzina, who became the first hijab-wearing player to take part in the game.

