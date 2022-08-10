The major news headlines of the day and more.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, Tejashwi is Deputy

Janata Dal(U) leader Nitish Kumar on August 10 took oath as Chief Minister for eighth time and Tejashwi Yadav as his Deputy in the cabinet again at state Raj Bhawan in Patna. Earlier in 2015, both had taken oath together for the same. Though two years after in 2017, Mr. Kumar played a turncoat and had joined hands with the BJP. Leaders of all seven mahagathbandhan parties were present during the oath-taking ceremony along with the family members of Mr. Yadav.

False propoganda, white lie that Nitish Kumar didn’t propose name of RCP Singh for union cabinet berth: Sushil Modi

“A false propaganda is being spread that Nitish Kumar had not proposed name of RCP Singh for cabinet berth at the centre. If he had not proposed his name, then how did Mr. Singh become a union minister for about 1.5 years?” asked BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi.

‘BJP always finishes off regional allies,’ says Sharad Pawar, lauds Nitish Kumar for severing ties

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that another speciality of the BJP was that it forged an alliance with a regional party at the time of elections, but at the same time ensured that its ally won fewer seats. “This happened in Maharashtra too. When a similar picture emerged in Bihar, Nitish Kumar became cautious and took the decision to snap ties with the BJP. No matter how much BJP leaders criticise Nitish Kumar, but he has taken a wise step,” he said.

Supreme Court grants bail to Varavara Rao

A Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit considered the factual aspects of the case to grant him bail, including that he is 82-years old and his medical condition has still not improved. Mr. Rao, presently on interim bail, had sought regular bail on health grounds.

Justice U.U. Lalit appointed 49th CJI

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment. He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N.V. Ramana demits office the day before.

Prophet remark row: Supreme Court clubs and transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police

The Supreme Court allowed former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma to move Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs lodged over her remark and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation. The apex said the FIRs will be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police.

CorbeVax cleared as precaution dose vaccine, awaits WHO’s emergency use listing

Still awaiting World Health Organisation’s emergency use listing, the Central Government on August 10 approved Biological E’s CorbeVax as a precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

Supreme Court to consider plea seeking ban on people convicted of offences from contesting elections

The Supreme Court said it will consider a plea seeking a lifetime ban on people convicted of offences from contesting elections and becoming Members of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, said “even a constable can lose his job after conviction”.

Certainly a mistake, she’s like my sister: Shrikant Tyagi on assaulting Noida woman

Politician Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday morning from Meerut, four days after he absconded assaulting and abusing a woman with whom he had a row over planting of trees in what has alleged to be the common area of the society.

China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan

An English-language version of the Chinese statement said Beijing would “work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification.” China says the threatening moves were prompted by a visit to Taiwan last week by U. S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Taiwan says such visits are routine and that China used that merely as a pretext to up its threats.

Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

Ukraine’s air force said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in massive explosions at an air base in Crimea amid speculation they were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts — or that any attack took place.

U.S. President Biden will expedite India-specific CAATSA sanctions waiver because he has the political mileage: Ro Khanna

In July, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a legislative amendment that approves an India-specific waiver for punitive CAATSA sanctions for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia. Authored and introduced by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, the amendment urges the Biden administration to use the authority to provide India with a Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) waiver to help deter aggressors like China.

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

“The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel (ATF). Stabilisation has set in and we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future,” Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Twitter.

Crypto exchange WazirX clarifies ‘off-chain transactions’ as ED pressure mounts

WazirX said it has a “no tolerance policy” regarding illegal activities using its exchange and was “fully cooperating” with the ED. It also claimed there was a “major misunderstanding” about the off-chain transactions between WazirX and Binance.

CWG 2022 | Hard to digest but need to move on: Harmanpreet Singh on India’s hockey final loss

In one of its worst performances in recent times, India suffered an embarrassing 0-7 drubbing at the hands of defending champions Australia to settle for a silver medal on Sunday. “Definitely the entire team is disappointed by the way we played but it’s important we move on from this bitter outing. Like Chief Coach mentioned, we lacked the energy and tempo required to match-up to a team like Australia,“ star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh said.

ICC T20 Rankings: Yadav stays no. 2, Iyer moves up; Bishnoi, Kuldeep also see remarkable rise

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav held on to his second position while compatriot Shreyas Iyer moved up six places to 19th in the latest ICC T20 rankings released. Yadav is the best-placed Indian with 805 points in the batting list headed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Iyer, who had hit a 40-ball 64 in the final T20 after a subdued show in the first four matches of the recently-concluded series against West Indies, has 578 points.

Lanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23

The Lanka Premier League which was originally slated to be played from August 1 to 21, had been rescheduled last month due to the economic crisis engulfing the island nation.