Top news of the day: India calls for evacuation of nationals from Mazar-e-Sharif as Taliban forces close in; CJI tells petitioners in Pegasus case to desist from ‘parallel proceedings and debates’, and more

India calls for evacuation of nationals from Mazar-e-Sharif as Taliban forces close in
Major military clash expected as Taliban forces rush to periphery of city after their latest conquest of Kunduz.
Pegasus case | Place faith in Supreme Court and don’t engage in parallel proceedings and debates, CJI tells petitioners
“If the petitioners had anything to say, they should put it down in affidavits and file them in the court, where it would be debated,” says Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.
Criminal cases against MPs, MLAs can be withdrawn only after High Court consent: Supreme Court
Bench led by CJI mulls over forming special bench to monitor progress of investigation and trial of criminal cases involving politicians.
Parties must publish criminal antecedents of candidates within 48 hours of selection: Supreme Court
A Bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and B.R. Gavai modified the court’s February 13, 2020, judgment. In this judgment, the court had given political outfits, both regional and national, 48 hours to two weeks to publish the details. On Tuesday, the top court made it mandatory for the parties to publish the details in 48 hours itself.
Lok Sabha takes up Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks to restore States’ rights on OBC bill
For the first time since the monsoon session of Parliament began on July 19, the Lok Sabha witnessed debate in an orderly manner on August 10 as it took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to restore the States’ power to make their own OBC lists.
Modi asks Parliamentary Affairs Minister to make list of BJP MPs absent during statutory voting in Rajya Sabha
The censure was due to the fact that the Opposition had moved a statutory resolution asking that the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 be sent to a Select Committee first, while the resolution was defeated and the Bill was passed by voice vote, the thin attendance of the treasury benches, with “at least 20 MPs missing” according to government sources.
Twitter has prima facie complied with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi High Court
Court directs government to submit affidavit highlighting the new development within two weeks.
Rahul Gandhi demands restoration of full Statehood for J&K
Can relate with people’s pain, says Congress leader during visit to Srinagar.
Over 3 lakh pregnant women given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Government
Only 456 pregnant women have received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
U.N. warns of possible war crimes as Taliban advances
“The Taliban must cease their military operations in cities. Unless all parties return to the negotiating table and reach a peaceful settlement, the already atrocious situation for so many Afghans will become much worse,” U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.
Exports up by over 50% to $7.41 billion during August 1 to 7
Import of oil and electronic goods also saw a substantial increase in this period.
Mahindra recalls 29,878 pick up vehicles to replace faulty fluid pipe
The company has announced a proactive inspection and replacement of a fluid pipe in some of the pick up vehicles manufactured between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly, M&M said in a regulatory filing.
Lionel Messi reaches agreement on move to PSG: report
Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time.