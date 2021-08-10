Top news of the day: India calls for evacuation of nationals from Mazar-e-Sharif as Taliban forces close in; CJI tells petitioners in Pegasus case to desist from ‘parallel proceedings and debates’, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Major military clash expected as Taliban forces rush to periphery of city after their latest conquest of Kunduz.

“If the petitioners had anything to say, they should put it down in affidavits and file them in the court, where it would be debated,” says Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

Bench led by CJI mulls over forming special bench to monitor progress of investigation and trial of criminal cases involving politicians.

A Bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and B.R. Gavai modified the court’s February 13, 2020, judgment. In this judgment, the court had given political outfits, both regional and national, 48 hours to two weeks to publish the details. On Tuesday, the top court made it mandatory for the parties to publish the details in 48 hours itself.

For the first time since the monsoon session of Parliament began on July 19, the Lok Sabha witnessed debate in an orderly manner on August 10 as it took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to restore the States’ power to make their own OBC lists.

The censure was due to the fact that the Opposition had moved a statutory resolution asking that the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 be sent to a Select Committee first, while the resolution was defeated and the Bill was passed by voice vote, the thin attendance of the treasury benches, with “at least 20 MPs missing” according to government sources.

Court directs government to submit affidavit highlighting the new development within two weeks.

Can relate with people’s pain, says Congress leader during visit to Srinagar.

Only 456 pregnant women have received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Taliban must cease their military operations in cities. Unless all parties return to the negotiating table and reach a peaceful settlement, the already atrocious situation for so many Afghans will become much worse,” U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Import of oil and electronic goods also saw a substantial increase in this period.

The company has announced a proactive inspection and replacement of a fluid pipe in some of the pick up vehicles manufactured between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time.