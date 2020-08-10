Top news of the day: Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Rajasthan Assembly session; Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive of coronavirus, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A view of the University Grants Commission (UGC), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday strongly objected to Maharashtra and Delhi governments employing the Disaster Management Act to cancel the examinations of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “sooner this issue is resolved the better for the students”.

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during a regular hospital visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates submarine Optical Fibre Cable connectivity between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands via video conferencing, in New delhi on August 10, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a submarine optical fibre cable connecting Andaman & Nicobar Islands with the mainland that would give residents of the islands faster Internet connection.

Karnataka recorded a pass percentage of 71.8% in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2020. This s a decrease compared to last year when the pass percentage was 73.7 %.

Also read: Class 10 results declared in Tamil Nadu, all students have passed

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear on merits whether remarks made by noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan on judicial “corruption” in a Tehelka interview in 2009 amounts to “per se contempt”.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said some critics of the proposed Environment Impact Assessment (EIA 2020) notification were indulging in needless protest.

The head of the World Health Organization predicted that the number of people infected by the coronavirus will hit 20 million this week, including about 750,000 deaths.

The Kozhikode airport is equipped with runway end safety area as per the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, while questioning various tweets by Congress MPs on the plane crash in which many were killed.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a company official.

Indian hockey team forward Mandeep Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the sixth national player to contract the dreaded infection, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday.