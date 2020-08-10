Top news of the day: Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Rajasthan Assembly session; Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive of coronavirus, and more

COVID-19: UGC objects in Supreme Court to Maharashtra and Delhi cancelling exams
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday strongly objected to Maharashtra and Delhi governments employing the Disaster Management Act to cancel the examinations of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “sooner this issue is resolved the better for the students”.
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Rajasthan Assembly session
Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough.
Pranab Mukherjee says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during a regular hospital visit.
PM launches submarine optical fibre cable to Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a submarine optical fibre cable connecting Andaman & Nicobar Islands with the mainland that would give residents of the islands faster Internet connection.
Karnataka SSLC pass percentage stands at 71.8%
Karnataka recorded a pass percentage of 71.8% in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2020. This s a decrease compared to last year when the pass percentage was 73.7 %.
Supreme Court to hear on merits if Prashant Bhushan’s remarks on judicial ‘corruption’ amounts to contempt
The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear on merits whether remarks made by noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan on judicial “corruption” in a Tehelka interview in 2009 amounts to “per se contempt”.
Javadekar says some EIA critics indulging in ‘needless protest’
Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said some critics of the proposed Environment Impact Assessment (EIA 2020) notification were indulging in needless protest.
Number of people infected by COVID-19 will hit 20 million this week, says WHO
The head of the World Health Organization predicted that the number of people infected by the coronavirus will hit 20 million this week, including about 750,000 deaths.
Air India plane crash | Hardeep Singh Puri questions Congress MPs’ tweets, says Kozhikode runway equipped with RESA as per ICAO guidelines
The Kozhikode airport is equipped with runway end safety area as per the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, while questioning various tweets by Congress MPs on the plane crash in which many were killed.
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL title sponsorship
Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a company official.
Coronavirus | Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh tests positive
Indian hockey team forward Mandeep Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the sixth national player to contract the dreaded infection, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday.