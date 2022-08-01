Top news of the day: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till Aug. 4; 5G spectrum auction ends with record bids worth over ₹1.5 lakh crore, and more

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut taken to the court from Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on August 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

August 01, 2022 19:24 IST

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Money laundering probe: Arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4

A Special court in Mumbai on August 1 sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) custody till August 4. The ED had asked for an eight-day custody after producing Mr. Raut in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. But the special court granted the ED only three days.

Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | August 1, 2022

After weeks of protest by the Opposition MPs, the Lok Sabha has undertaken a discussion on price rise on Monday. Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla revoked the suspension of four Congress MPs. The Upper House, meanwhile, passed the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill and the Indian Antarctic Bill on Monday amid protests and sloganeering by the Opposition.

5G spectrum auction ends with record bids worth over ₹1.5 lakh crore; Jio top bidder

A record over ₹1.5 lakh crore worth of 5G telecom spectrum was sold in a seven-day auction ending on August 1, which saw billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio emerging as the top bidder to consolidate its leadership position. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said provisional data puts the total bids at ₹1,50,173 crore.

West Bengal cabinet reshuffle on August 3: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that there will be a cabinet reshuffle on August 3. The Chief Minister said that five to six new faces to be inducted in the cabinet, while some Ministers will be moved out and given responsibility in the party.

Monkeypox | Centre forms task force to monitor virus situation

The Central Government has constituted a task force in the wake of monkeypox cases in India to monitor and provide guidance on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for the infection in the country. The decision was taken during a meeting attended by senior officials recently. The team will be headed by Dr. V.K. Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog. Until Monday, India confirmed four monkeypox cases — three in Kerala and one in Delhi.

GST collection in July jumps by 28% to ₹1.49 lakh crore

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) yielded ₹1,48,995 crore in revenues during the month of July, the second-highest monthly collections since the launch of the GST regime and the highest in three months. July’s GST kitty is 28% higher than the same month last year, driven by a 48% surge in revenues from import of goods, while revenues from domestic transactions, including import of services are 22% higher than a year ago.

ATF price cut by steep 12%; commercial LPG reduced by ₹36

Jet fuel (ATF) prices on Monday were cut by the steepest ever 12%, the second reduction in as many weeks, on softening international oil prices amid recessionary fears. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were cut by ₹16,232.36 per kilolitre, or 11.75%, to ₹121,915.57 per kl in the national capital, a price notification of state-run retailers showed.

Parliament passes Bill to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction

Parliament on August 1 passed a Bill which seeks to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction and also empowers the Centre to freeze, seize or attach financial assets and economic resources of people engaged in such activities.

Law will take its own course: Piyush Goyal on Opposition protests against Raut arrest

With the Opposition targeting the government in the Rajya Sabha over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the ruling BJP said on August 1 the government does not interfere in the work of enforcement agencies and that law will take its own course. “We are law-makers, not law-breakers,” the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal told reporters amid disruption in the House caused by the Opposition’s protests over Raut’s arrest and other issues.

Four killed, 9 injured in hospital fire in MP’s Jabalpur

Four people were killed and nine others injured in a fire that broke out at a private hospital here on Monday, an official said. Jabalpur Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. said a rescue operation was on at the hospital to evacuate patients.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Track and field action begins on Tuesday, India expected to win medal in women’s discus throw

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s withdrawal was a huge blow but the Indian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games still has multiple medal contenders who will vie for the top honours when the blue-riband track and field events begin in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Bill for Gati Shakti University introduced in Lok Sabha

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday introduced the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to convert the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTU), a deemed-to-be university, into the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous Central university.

Monkeypox virus spread can be curtailed with right strategies in right groups: WHO official

The monkeypox virus spread can be curtailed with the right strategies in the right groups, without creating stigma and discrimination, said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia adding that the risk of monkeypox in WHO South-East Asia Region is currently assessed as moderate.

Chinese military celebrates 95th anniversary; flexes muscles to deter U.S. House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the world’s largest military, on Monday celebrated its 95th anniversary, flexing its muscles to deter U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s purported plan to visit Taiwan that has fuelled tension with Beijing.

Nothing Phone 1: A wholesome package

The first child is always special and gets special attention from the parents. This is quite true with Nothing’s first smartphone, Phone 1, launched last month in global markets including India. Priced strategically in the initial premium segment, the Nothing Phone 1 brings an unusual change. We got the Phone 1 for review, just for 10 days surprisingly, and have summarised that for you.

Truss wins U.K. cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest

British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won another heavyweight endorsement Monday as Tory members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street. Ms. Truss’s lagging rival Rishi Sunak vied to make up lost ground with a plan for future tax cuts — and potentially to fund a future women’s football World Cup in Britain after England’s “Lionesses” won the European championship.

Dedication, commitment pivotal building blocks for healthy, progressive nation: Mandaviya

A positive attitude and mental framework along with dedication and commitment are pivotal building blocks for a healthy and progressive nation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on August 1. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the training programme for senior administrative medical officers of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).