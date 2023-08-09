August 09, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

BJP politics ‘murdered Bharat Mata’ in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

In a blistering attack against the BJP over violence in Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 9 alleged that its politics had “murdered Bharat Mata” in the northeastern State and termed members of the ruling party “traitors”. Participating in the no-confidence motion debate, Mr. Gandhi also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur and alleged that he does not consider the State to be part of India. Responding to the remarks, Union Minister Smriti Irani said this is for the first time in Parliamentary democracy that someone has made such a statement. “I condemn the behaviour that was displayed. This is the first time that someone talked about the murder of India, and Congress leaders were thumping desks,” Ms. Irani said.

Parliament passes Digital Personal Data Protection, 2023

The Rajya Sabha on August 9 passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 with a voice vote. The Bill was moved by Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 7. Mr. Vaishnaw said that the bill laid down obligations on private and government entities around collection and processing of citizen’s data.

BJP MPs hold ‘Quit India’ protest on Parliament premises

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs held a demonstration on August 9, on the Parliament premises to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement. They raised slogans and held posters with the messages- ‘Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. and Appeasement Quit India’. BJP leaders incluidng Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress alleging the party of corruption and following dynastic policies.

Article 370 abrogation hearing in SC | What accession means is that J&K becomes an intrinsic part of India: CJI Chandrachud

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium on August 9 apprised a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that the Jammu and Kashmir (J&) Constituent Assembly did not intend for Article 370 to be abrogated and that it had envisioned for the Constitution of India to apply to J&K with modifications and exceptions. Reference was made to Section 147 of the J&K Constitution which bars any amendment that seeks to make changes in the provisions of the Constitution of India as applicable to J&K. During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud also enquired if the Presidential Order [CO 272] could have amended Article 370(3) of the Constitution with the help of an interpretative provision –Article 367.

Gyanvapi mosque survey | Varanasi court bars media bytes

The Varanasi district court on August 9 banned all kind of media bytes and interactions by any side of the petitioners related to the ongoing Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Gyanvyapi mosque premises. The order came after the mosque committee approached the court seeking direction from it to stop fake reports of Hindu religious structures/picture/design allegedly being found during the ASI survey.

Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution to change official name of State to ‘Keralam’

The State Legislative Assembly on August 9 unanimously passed a resolution urging the Central government to officially change the name of the State from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam.’ The Assembly has sought an amendment in the Constitution, which too refers to the State as ‘Kerala,’ in this regard. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the contents of the resolution in the House under Rule 118 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

India succeeds in reducing emissions rate by 33% over 14 years: sources

India’s greenhouse emissions rate dropped by a faster-than-expected 33% in 14 years as renewable energy generation rose and forest cover increased, according to two officials privy to latest assessment made for submission to the United Nations. The report’s findings showed India well on the way to meeting a commitment to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to reduce emissions intensity by 45% from the 2005 level by 2030.

Supreme Court judge P.K. Mishra recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case

Supreme Court judge Justice P.K. Mishra on August 9 withdrew from hearing a petition for bail filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots case. The lead judge on the Division Bench, Justice A.S. Bopanna, referred the case back to the Chief Justice of India for listing it before another Bench of the Supreme Court on August 17. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Khalid, has been repeatedly pointing out in court that his client has been in jail for over two years. A hearing on his plea for personal liberty should not be delayed any longer.

Haryana violence | BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet officials; AAP team stopped

A BJP delegation arrived in Nuh on August 9 to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation in the violence-struck district, even as a delegation by AAP was stopped on its way to the district. The BJP delegation was led by State president Om Prakash Dhankhar. A seven-member delegation of Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit was stopped by police just before they entered Rewasan village under Rojka Meo Police Station area. A senior police officer said the delegation was stopped and sent back in view of the curfew imposed at the place.

Rail workers suspended after deadly Pakistan train crash

Six railway workers including track maintenance staff have been suspended after a train crash in southern Pakistan at the weekend killed 34 people, a government Minister said on August 9. More than 1,000 passengers were aboard the Hazara Express when it came off the tracks Sunday in a flat, rural part of Sindh province near Nawabshah, around 250km by rail from the southern port city of Karachi.

Death toll in recent Beijing flooding rises to 33, with 18 still missing

The death toll from recent flooding in China’s capital rose to 33, including five rescuers, and another 18 people are missing, officials said August 9, as much of the country’s north remains threatened by unusually heavy rainfall. Days of heavy rain hit areas in the city’s mountainous western outskirts especially hard, causing the collapse of 59,000 homes, damage to almost 1,50,000 others and flooding of more than 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of cropland, according to the city government.

China slips into deflation as post-Covid recovery falters

China slipped into deflation as consumer prices contracted last month for the first time in more than two years, official data showed on August 9, as slowing domestic spending weighs on the country’s post-Covid economic recovery. The Consumer Price Index, the main gauge of inflation, fell 0.3 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said, having flatlined in June.

Ukraine says it prevented Russian hacking of armed forces combat system

Ukrainian special services have foiled an attempt by Russian hackers to penetrate the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ combat information system, the SBU security service said on August 8. Ukraine has reported an increase in Russian attempts to hack into computer systems of the Ukrainian government, armed forces and energy sector since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly denied such accusations.

Niger’s ousted president is said to be running low on food under house arrest 2 weeks after coup

Niger’s deposed president is running out of food and experiencing other increasingly dire conditions two weeks after he was ousted in a military coup and put under house arrest, an advisor told The Associated Press on August 9. President Mohamed Bazoum, the West African nation’s democratically elected leader, has been held at the presidential palace in Niamey with his wife and son since mutinous soldiers moved against him on July 26.

Jyothi Surekha sets her sights on Asian Games gold

India’s ace woman archer V. Jyothi Surekha said she is now eyeing the Asian Games gold later this year to complete a medal haul in all major championships across the world. Fresh from the team gold in compound category partnering Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur at the Berlin World Championships, besides an individual bronze last week, the 27-year-old Surekha said an Asian Games gold is one medal she is desperate to win. “The World Championship gold is a huge morale-booster. We were challenged by the windy conditions and rain. Still, we put up our best ever performance in any Worlds,” she said.

