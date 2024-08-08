Bangladesh student leaders Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud to join interim government

Bangladesh student leaders Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud will become a part of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, news agency Reuters reported quoting Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo. Earlier on Thursday (August 8, 2024), the Ministry of External Affairs in India said that the diplomatic community has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

India defeats Spain 2-1 to clinch second consecutive Olympic bronze

India defeated Spain 2-1 to clinch bronze medal in the men’s hockey event at Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8, 2024). The bronze medal at the Paris Olympics will be a fitting farewell for the Indian goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh who is playing his last international tournament. India started on a sluggish note with Spain dominating right from the start. Spain opened the scoring with a penalty stroke. Then came the skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s magic. He converted two penalty corners and gave India a valuable lead of 2-1 in the third quarter. India and Spain were tied at 1-1 in the first half.

Antim Panghal to get three-year ban for indiscipline at Olympics, says source

Wrestler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister’s entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, will be banned for three years by the IOA, a source told PTI on Thursday (August 8, 2024). Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women’s 53kg category on Wednesday (August 7, 2024). “The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India,” the contingent source said.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters Paris Olympics semifinals

Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat rekindled India’s hopes of a medal in wrestling, demolishing former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania by technical superiority to seal a place in the 57kg free-style semifinal at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Thrusday (August 8, 2024). Aman was in imperious form as he toyed with Abakarov in the second round. The 21-year-old Indian locked his legs at the start of the second round and turned him over multiple times to earn eight straight points to secure a 12-0 victory.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, veteran Communist leader and former Bengal Chief Minister, passes away at 80

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Thursday (August 8, 2024) passed away in Kolkata. He was 80. He is survived by his wife Meera and daughter Suchetana. Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Mohammad Salim said the former Chief Minister passed away at 8.20 a.m. on Thursday. “Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away today morning. He suddenly fell ill today. Doctors came, but couldn’t do much. The body will be preserved today. Final rites will be performed tomorrow [August 9]. He had donated his body, so accordingly, it will be handed over to a medical college,” the CPI(M) State secretary said.

Government withdraws The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014

The government on Thursday (August 8, 2024) withdrew the Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill 2014, which sought to provide for a mechanism for the eviction of unauthorised occupants from waqf properties, in Rajya Sabha. The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on February 18, 2014 by erstwhile minority affairs minister K Rahman Khan. It was referred to the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on March 5, 2014.

Protests over Phogat disqualification in RS, anguished Dhankhar leaves House for a while

An anguished Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar left the House for some time during the morning session on Thursday (August 8, 2024), following an uproar and walkout by Opposition party members, who were not allowed to raise the issue related to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics. Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to raise the Phogat disqualification issue and wanted to know “who is behind” it.

NEET-PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement of exam on August 9

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday (August 9, 2024) a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday (August 8, 2024) took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue.

Supreme Court to hear plea against Bombay HC verdict upholding ban on hijab, burqa in college

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday (August 9, 2024) a plea challenging a Bombay High Court verdict upholding a Mumbai college’s decision to ban hijabs, burqas and naqabs inside the campus. A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday (August 8, 2024) took note of the submissions of a lawyer that term exams begin today and students from the minority community are bound to face difficulties due to instructions on the dress code.

Supreme Court flags pension-related grievances of District Judges, ask Centre to find way out

The Supreme Court on Thursday (August 8, 2024) flagged issues pertaining to meagre pension being given to District Judges, and asked the Centre to resolve these at the earliest. “We, being the guardian of the district judiciary, urge you [the attorney general and the solicitor general] to sit together with the amicus curiae and find a way out,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said.

Magistrate’s probe report into basement flood deaths in Delhi slams MCD, Fire Department for misconduct

A magisterial probe into the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the flooding of a Delhi coaching centre building basement has indicated mala fide violations of several laws by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Fire Department. The report submitted to the Revenue Minister on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) said, “... owners and management of RAU’s IAS Study Circle were also responsible for the criminal negligence by indulging in dangerous misuse of basement without regard to the lives of the students.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till August 20 in Delhi Excise Policy case

The Rouse Avenue court, a district court, on Thursday (August 8,2024) extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a CBI case linked to Delhi Excise policy. Mr. Kejriwal was produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja on Thursday (August 8,2024) extended the Judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till August 20. CBI moved an application seeking an extension of judicial custody of Mr. Kejriwal.

A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued

A powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast on August 8, triggering a tsunami advisory. Residents were urged to stay away from the coastline, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake registered magnitude 7.1 and was centered in waters off the eastern coast of Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30km.

Bangladeshis spend sleepless night amid fears of robbery and looting

Several residents across Bangladesh spent a sleepless night as they gathered in groups to guard the streets amid fears of robbery and looting by criminals in the violence-hit country, where an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is all set to take oath on Thursday (August 8, 2024). Security concerns have gripped the country since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster on Monday as police observed a work abstention, citing fears for their safety amid reports of deadly attacks on security personnel.

British PM Keir Starmer says no ‘let up’ in moves to stop far-right riots

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday (August 8, 2024) vowed no “let up” in moves to prevent further far-right riots across England, after more anticipated street violence failed to materialise overnight. “It’s important that we don’t let up here,” Mr. Starmer told media outlets as he visited a mosque and met community leaders in Solihull, western England, following the easing of more than a week of unrest in towns and cities nationwide.

China to issue 70 national standards for carbon footprint, carbon capture in 2024

China will issue 70 national standards for carbon footprints, energy efficiency and consumption as well as carbon capture, utilisation and storage in 2024, in another step to reach peak carbon emissions. The country aims to build 100 carbon emission management standardisation pilots in 2025, its state planner said in a statement on August 8.

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday (August 8) announced the bi-monthly monetary policy statement, keeping the repo rate, which is the central bank’s rate for short-term loans to banks, unchanged at 6.5%. The Governor also said inflation and growth are evolving in a balanced manner, though we need to remain vigilant on the food prices front.

