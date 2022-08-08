P.V. Sindhu poses with her gold medal in the Women’s singles badminton at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: AP

August 08, 2022 19:24 IST

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Parliament Monsoon Session updates | Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, four days ahead of schedule

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die after Monday’s proceedings, four days ahead of schedule. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha bid farewell to outgoing Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and adopted a motion to introduce the Electricity (Amendment Bill), 2022, amid Opposition protests.

CWG 2022 | India sweeps badminton singles; Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to be flagbearers for closing ceremony

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superstar P. V. Sindhu and young gun Lakshya Sen lived up to expectations by grabbing gold medals as India swept the singles badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games for the first time, on Monday. India’s sporting icon Sindhu added a CWG gold to her already bulging collection with a convincing straight-game win over Canada’s Michelle Li. Sen trailed for the majority of the first game but stayed close to the Malaysian who had accounted for world champion Yew Kean Loh and Kidambi Srikanth in his previous two matches.

Also, star paddler Sharath Kamal and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named India’s flagbearers during the closing ceremony.

Mumbai: Court sends Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till Aug 22

A special court on Monday sent Shiv Sena’s member of parliament Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till August 22 in a 2018 money laundering case related to a chawl. ED counsel Hiten Venegavkar told the special prevention of money laundering act judge that Mr. Raut's additional ED custody is not required. The court took note of his medical history and allowed home food and medicines for him at Arthur Road Jail.

Opposition leaders like Sibal criticise courts when their judgments do not favour them: Rijiju

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal criticised the Supreme Court over its recent judgments, including on the PMLA, at an event on August 6 and reportedly claimed there is “no hope” left in it. In reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that statements made by Mr. Sibal and some Congress leaders “betray a mindset” that courts or any constitutional authority must favour them or work according to their interest. Whenever courts give a decree or a judgment against their mindset, they start attacking the constitutional authorities.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion to take place on August 9

A senior BJP leader said on Monday that the expansion of Maharastra Cabinet will take place on August 9 (Tuesday). “The cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow in Mumbai. I cannot divulge any details about it and who will be in the cabinet,” the senior leader said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Delhi multiple times in the recent past regarding the issue of cabinet expansion.

5G mobile services likely to be rolled out in about a month: MoS Telecom

Addressing the inaugural event of the International Telecommunication Union’s Regional Standardisation Forum (RSF) for Asia and Oceania region, Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan said India is likely to deploy indigenously developed and manufactured 5G telecom gears by end of this year for 5G services.

China asks India to stop ‘disturbing’ exchanges with Sri Lanka, says opposition to ship visit is ‘senseless’

China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday hit out at opposition to the visit, terming it “senseless” .“We have noted the relevant report,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question on Sri Lanka’s deferral request. “The cooperation of China and Sri Lanka is independently chosen by the two countries and does not target third parties. Citing the concept of security concerns is senseless to pressure Sri Lanka,” he said.

China’s military exercises | Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong calls for cooling of Taiwan Strait tensions

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for a cooling of tensions after Beijing accused her of “finger-pointing” in her criticism of China’s military exercises in response to U. S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Ms. Wong criticised China’s launch of ballistic missiles during the ongoing air and sea drills around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Ship carrying grain from Ukraine arrives in Istanbul

The Turkey-flagged Polarnet docked at Derince port in the Gulf of Izmit after setting off from Chornomorsk on August 5 laden with 12,000 tons of corn. “This sends a message of hope to every family in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia: Ukraine won’t abandon you,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. “If Russia sticks to its obligations, the ‘grain corridor’ will keep maintaining global food security.”

United Nations chief urges nuclear powers to abide by no-first-use pledge

“This is the moment … to ask the nuclear-armed countries to commit to the principle of non-first-use and to commit to not use and not threaten the non-nuclear countries,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a news conference in Tokyo, two days after he visited Hiroshima to commemorate victims of the August 6, 1945, atomic bombing.

Sensex climbs 465 points; Nifty above 17,500

The 30-share BSE gauge climbed 465.14 points or 0.80% to finish at 58,853.07. During the day, it jumped 546.97 points or 0.93% to 58,934.90. The broader NSE Nifty gained 127.60 points or 0.73% to end at 17,525.10.

Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 79.64 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 79.50 per dollar. It oscillated between a high of 79.45 and a low of 79.65 during the session. It finally settled at 79.64, down 40 paise over its previous close of 79.24.

CWG 2022 | Fast-rising boxer Sagar Ahlawat wins silver on international debut

Competing in his maiden international event, Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat lost the gold medal bout to home favourite Delicious Orie via a 5-0 unanimous decision late on Sunday. The 20-year-old, who surprised everyone with his powerful performance in the earlier bouts, was forced to defend in the opening round as Orie assumed the role of the aggressor.