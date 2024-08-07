Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from competing in finals; WFI files appeal

The Indian contingent was in for a shock as wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was on her way to become the country’s first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final by defeating Cuba’s Guzman Lopez on Tuesday night, was eliminated for being overweight ahead of her final bout against USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on Wednesday (August 7, 2024). “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” the Indian Olympic Association said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Javelin thrower Annu Rani, 100m hurdler Yarraji fail to impress in Paris Olympics

Experienced Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani once again failed to impress on the global stage as she made a qualification round exit from the Olympics with an extremely poor performance here on Wednesday (August 6, 2024). The 31-year-old national record holder opened her event with 55.81m and could not improve upon that mark in her next two attempts, which measured 53.22m and 53.55m, to finish at 15th among 16 competitors in Group A and 26th overall. In another below-par show, national record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji failed to book an automatic semifinal spot after finishing seventh in her round one heat race. The Olympic debutant, who is the first Indian to compete in 100m hurdles in the Games, clocked a below-par 13.16 seconds in heat number four to finish 35th overall out of 40 total runners.

India loses to Germany in women’s table tennis team event

India bowed out of the women’s team event after losing 3-2 to a superior Germany in the quarterfinals of the Olympics at the South Paris Arena’s table tennis venue in Paris on Wednesday (August 7, 2024). The 11th-ranked India, which qualified in the team event for the first time and creditably reached the last eight, could not match the Germans’ well-planned and controlled performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh protests: Muhammad Yunus to take oath on August 8, 2024 at 8 p.m.; advisory team may include 15 members

Addressing a press conference, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman says the interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, will take oath on Thursday (August 8, 2024) at 8 p.m. He also added that the advisory council may have 15 members.

India evacuates non-essential staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh: Official sources

India has evacuated all non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in neighbouring Bangladesh, two Indian government sources said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024), after weeks of unrest forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee. “All Indian diplomats remain in Bangladesh and the missions are functional,” the sources added.

Sheikh Hasina to stay in Delhi ‘for a little while’, says her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following mass protests against her government, is going to stay in Delhi “for a little while,” her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024). Ms. Hasina, the 76-year-old Awami League leader, landed at an airbase near Delhi on Monday (August 5, 2024) and later shifted to a safe location in Delhi under tight security. She is accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, amends LTCG tax provision on immovable properties

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday (August 6, 2024) passed the Finance Bill 2024 after the government relaxed the just-introduced new capital gains tax on real estate, allowing taxpayers an option to switch to a new lower tax rate or stay with the old regime that had higher rate with indexation benefit. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who in her Budget for 2024-25 proposed to lower the long-term capital gains tax on real estate to 12.5 per cent from 20 per cent but without the indexation benefit, moved an amendment to the bill to give the option. Indexation benefit allows taxpayers to arrive at the cost price of the property after adjusting for inflation.

Declare Wayanad landslides national disaster: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to govt in Lok Sabha

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) spoke on the issue of Wayanad, and urged the central government to declare the landslides as a national disaster. “There has been a tragedy in Wayanad and I am amazed that they are not allowing us to speak and make a statement,” Mr. Gandhi said, amidst constant sloganeering in the Parliament. Mr. Gandhi urged the Union government to declare the Wayanad landslides a natural disaster and requested a comprehensive rehabilitation package and enhanced compensation.

In a special hearing, CJI-led Bench erases HC judge’s comments challenging SC’s ‘superiority’

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and four senior-most judges of the apex court held a special sitting on Wednesday to expunge the remarks made by a High Court judge challenging the Supreme Court’s position at the top of the judicial hierarchy. A video capturing the comments by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in court, was widely circulated on social media, compelling the Chief Justice of India to urge judges to exercise restraint and responsibility while making observations in the course of court proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court posts PMLA judgment review to August 28, asks if it is an ‘appeal in disguise’

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant scheduled for August 28 a series of petitions seeking a review of a July 2022 judgment of the apex court, which gave unbridled powers to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest and summon individuals and raid private property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Bench, also comprising Justices C.T. Ravikumar and Ujjal Bhuyan, however, made it a point on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) to note that review in open court should not take the tone of an appeal against a Supreme Court judgment.

CBI takes over probe in Delhi IAS aspirants deaths case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the deaths of three Civil Services aspirants at Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27. Three students allegedly died and several were trapped, after a nearby drain burst which led to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27. The agency registered the First Information Report following a Delhi High Court directive on August 2, taking into account “the seriousness of incidents and that it may involve corruption by public servants”.

66 cases of Zika virus infection reported in Pune city since June

At least 66 cases of Zika virus infections have been reported in Pune city over the past two months, civic officials said on Tuesday, August 7, 2024. Those infected also included 26 pregnant women but most of them are in good health, an official statement said. Four of these patients died, but the cause in each case was not the Zika infection, a senior health official told PTI. The first case of Zika virus infection in the city this year was reported on June 20 when a 46-year-old doctor in the Erandwane area tested positive. Subsequently, his 15-year-old daughter too tested positive for the infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopter with five people on board crashes in Nepal

Four Chinese tourists were among five people killed in Nepal on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) when a helicopter crashed in the mountains northwest region of Kathmandu. The police have recovered five dead bodies from the crash site in Ward No. 7 of Shivapuri Rural Municipality, Nuwakot, My Republica newspaper reported. Nepal-based Air Dynasty helicopter, 9N-AJD, was en route to Rasuwa from Kathmandu when it crashed. The helicopter departed from Kathmandu at 1:54 p.m. and was en route to Syaphrubensi when it crashed.

Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil

A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, including potentially of former President Donald Trump. The case disclosed by the Justice Department on Tuesday is the latest murder-for-hire plot originating from abroad to target American public figures, coming two years after officials disrupted a separate scheme that they said was aimed at former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton.

Sri Lanka’s contentious Rajapaksa scion Namal enters Presidential race

Sri Lanka’s ruling party nominated a scion of the controversial Rajapaksa family on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) to challenge the incumbent President in September 21 polls, the first since the country’s unprecedented economic meltdown. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party named Namal Rajapaksa (38) as its candidate at a Buddhist ceremony at their party office in the capital Colombo. “After careful consideration, the party decided to make Namal Rajapaksa our Presidential candidate,” SLPP Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said.

Thailand court dissolves progressive Move Forward Party, which won election but failed to take power

A court in Thailand on August 7 ordered the dissolution of the progressive Move Forward Party, which finished first in last year’s general election, saying it violated the constitution by proposing an amendment of a law against defaming the country’s royal family. The Constitutional Court said it voted unanimously to dissolve the party because its campaign to amend the law was considered an attempt to overthrow the nation’s constitutional monarchy.

Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat banned for 5 years for match-fixing

Afghanistan international cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years for match-fixing, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement on Wednesday, August 7. The ACB said that batter Jannat breached ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code during the second season of the Kabul Premier League this year. “Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match,” the ACB said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.