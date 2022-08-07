The major news headlines of the day and more.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | India’s medal haul continues at Commonwealth Games

Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas won the women’s 48kg Commonwealth Games title before Amit Panghal (men’s 51kg) joined her on the top of the podium, in Birmingham on August 7, 2022. Meanwhile, Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal while Lakshya Sen entered his maiden final. Sindhu rode on her technical superiority to outwit Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second successive final.

Satellites no longer usable after deviation, says ISRO on maiden SSLV mission

The ISRO said the satellites onboard its maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle “are no longer usable” after the SSLV-D1 placed them in an elliptical orbit instead of a circular one. The space agency said a committee would analyse and make recommendations into today’s episode and with the implementation of those recommendations “ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2.”

PM Modi wants India to become self-sufficient, global leader in farm sector

Addressing the meeting of the Governing Council of the Niti Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the rapid urbanisation can become India’s strength instead of weakness by leveraging technology to ensure ease of living, transparent service delivery, and improvement in the quality of life.

Indian Museum firing: Injured CISF official released from hospital

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official who was injured in indiscriminate firing by a colleague inside Kolkata’s Indian Museum was discharged from a hospital on Sunday, an official of the medical establishment said. CISF Head constable A.K. Mishra was accused of firing from an AK 47 rifle inside the barrack attached to the over 200-year-old museum located in Park Street area in heart of the city. Mr. Mishra has alleged that he was subjected to “harassment” by a superior officer for over two months leading to the incident.

National Biodiversity Authority chief dismisses concerns about reintroduction of cheetahs

Even as preparations are underway to reintroduce cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP), National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) chief Vinod B. Mathur dismissed concerns that this may cause the same problems faced by tigers in the country after breeding. Though the pilot project slated to be carried out in a limited area of the KNP has a substantial scientific basis, there is no need to immediately make this transcontinental experiment a matter of joy or sorrow, the NBA president said.

EC issues certificate of election to 14th Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey signed the “certificate of election” of Jagdeep Dhankar as Vice-President. A signed copy of the certificate was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma and Narendra N. Butolia, senior Principal Secretary in the EC, the poll panel said.

JD(U) not to join Union Council of Ministers again: Party national president

Addressing a press conference here, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since “his body was here but his soul was elsewhere”. “We stick to our stand of 2019 when, after the Lok Sabha polls, we had decided not to join the government at the Centre,” the JD(U) president said.

Remove ‘illegitimate’ child reference, enact comprehensive law on guardianship applicable to all: Parliamentary panel

The panel has also underlined the need to enact a single comprehensive law covering guardianship aspects of various categories of persons and applicable to all, irrespective of religion, sources said. Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice chaired by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi made this recommendation while reviewing the “Guardians and Wards Act”.

Veering to conclusion Parliament ‘dysfunctional’; democracy ‘gasping for breath’: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said he was veering to the conclusion that Parliament has become “dysfunctional” and alleged that democracy is “gasping for breath” in India with almost all institutions tamed, emasculated or captured. He also said the Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu “failed” to protect Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge last week from being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) when the House was in session.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion before August 15; Devendra Fadnavis to get Home

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to expand his cabinet before August 15 by inducting at least 15 ministers and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to keep the crucial Home portfolio, sources said. The expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place “before you can even imagine”, Mr. Fadnavis told reporters in response to repeated questions on the induction of new ministers.

Ahead of Gujarat polls, Kejriwal promises sops for tribals

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised implementation of the Constitution’s Fifth Schedule and the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act in tribal regions of Gujarat if the AAP is voted to power in the State. Mr. Kejriwal also promised that Gujarat’s tribal advisory committee would be headed by a person from the community instead of the Chief Minister, as has been the case in the State.

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with fourth day of drills

Taiwan said that it continued to detect several batches of Chinese aircraft, ships and drones operating around the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island and mainland China, and “simulating attacks on the island of Taiwan and our ships at sea.”

Bangladesh seeks China help to repatriate Rohingya refugees

China had used its influence in Myanmar to broker a November 2017 agreement to repatriate about 7,00,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar in August that year. Despite attempts to send them back, the refugees refused, fearing danger in Myanmar, which was exacerbated by the military takeover last year.

Foreign investors buy shares worth ₹14,000 crore in a week amid softening dollar index

After turning net buyers last month, foreign investors continued their positive stance on Indian equities and invested over ₹14,000 crore in the first week of August amid softening of the dollar index. This was way higher than the net investment of nearly ₹5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in entire July, data with depositories showed.

A change in attitude and approach was required after last year’s T20 World Cup, says Rohit Sharma

A disastrous campaign in the last T20 World Cup has forced the Indian team to bring about a radical change in its attitude and approach, skipper Rohit Sharma has said. Rohit is now gearing up to lead the Indian side in the upcoming edition of the T20 showpiece in Australia, but before that, they have the Asia Cup to deal with.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand becomes FIDE deputy president

The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress which is being conducted in Chennai alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad. After an illustrious career during which he won numerous titles and honours, the Chennai-based Anand has in recent times cut down on his tournament play and focussed on coaching.