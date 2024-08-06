Bangladesh protests: Ready to head Bangladesh ‘interim government’, says Muhammad Yunus

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus agreed to lead the Bangladesh interim government as its chief adviser, reported Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star. Earlier on Tuesday (August 6, 2024), a key organizer of Bangladesh’s student protests said Mr. Yunus was their choice as head of an interim government a day after long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned. Meanwhile, Bangaldesh’s President dissolved Parliament on August 6, clearing the way for new elections to replace the longtime Prime Minister who resigned and fled the country following weeks of demonstrations against her rule that descended into violent unrest. The streets of Dhaka appeared calmer on August 6, with no reports of new violence as jubilant protesters thronged the ousted leader’s residence. Some posed for selfies with soldiers guarding the building where a day earlier angry protesters had looted furniture, paintings, flower pots and chickens.

Northeastern States step up vigil along Bangladesh border

Four northeastern States bordering Bangladesh have stepped up vigil along the border with Bangladesh to check the possible unauthorised entry of people fleeing the political turmoil there. While Meghalaya has clamped night curfew along its 443 km border with Bangladesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura have asked the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, the local police and other security agencies to keep a sharper eye on cross-border movements.

India closely monitoring status of minorities in Bangladesh: Jaishankar in Parliament

While expressing hope for an early resolution to the political instability in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that India remains concerned about the status of minorities until law and order is restored. Concern about recent violence and instability in Bangladesh is shared by the political spectrum in India, he said while making a suo moto statement on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on August 6. Mr. Jaishankar said that despite a Supreme Court decision, there was no let up in the months-long public agitation, and “The agitation at this stage coalesced around a one point agenda i.e. that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should step down.”

As U.K. hesitates on asylum request, Sheikh Hasina considers ‘family options’ in Finland and U.S.

Twenty-four hours after ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and landed at Delhi’s Hindon base, it is still unclear where her final destination will be, as sources confirmed that the United Kingdom is “unlikely” to accept her request for asylum. Meanwhile, it is understood that Ms. Hasina, who had to leave Bangladesh at very short notice is also studying her options with other countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including those where her immediate family resides: US, Finland and India. According to officials, Ms. Hasina, who is travelling with her sister Sheikh Rehana Siddiq, is at a “safe house” pending a final decision.

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday (August 6, 2024), according to three people who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. In choosing Mr. Walz, she is turning to a Midwestern Governor, military veteran and union supporter who helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and generous aid to families.’

Men’s javelin: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals with monster first throw of 89.34m at Paris Olympics

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra turned on the style as he stormed into the men’s javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season’s best effort of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification round in Paris on August 6. Much like his performance in the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw to occupy the top spot in Group B. The tremendous effort, which is the second best of his career, also set aside concerns surrounding Chopra’s fitness after he revealed that he had been battling an adductor niggle in the build-up to the Games. His personal best continues to be 89.94m achieved back in 2022.

Vinesh Phogat enters semifinals of the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling at Paris

Following her struggles during the wrestlers’ protest last year, uncertainties after a knee surgery and confusion over whether she could get a chance to challenge Antim Panghal, who had won the 53kg Olympic quota place, two-time World championships bronze medal winning wrestler Vinesh chose to compete in the 50kg selection trials and eventually secured a quota. Despite the arduous task of significantly cutting down her body weight, obviously by staying without food, to fit into 50kg, Vinesh was determination personified as she shocked Japan’s World and Olympic champion Yui Susaki 3-2 in her opening bout on her way to the semifinals of the Olympics at the Champ de Mars wrestling arena in Paris on Tuesday (August 6, 2024).

Wayanad landslides: Kerala government pegs schoolchildren dead or missing in disaster at 53

Kerala’s General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has pegged the number of schoolchildren missing or dead in the Wayanad landslides at 53. Speaking to reporters in Wayanad on August 6, Mr. Sivankutty said at least three children have reported their parents missing. An estimated 49 students hailed from families whose houses were destroyed or partially damaged in the landslides. He said Vocational Higher Secondary School Meppadi and Vellarmala Girls’ Lower Primary School were the worst hit. “The government will rebuild the institutions on safer grounds soon,” he said.

Chandipura virus | Centre says 53 cases, 19 deaths reported in the country so far

India has reported 53 confirmed cases of Chandipura virus — 51 from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan — as on Wednesday (July 31, 2024) Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (August 6, 2024). Of these 53 cases of Chandipura virus, 19 people have died and all deaths have been reported from Gujarat, Mr. Nadda said in a written response to a question. Elaborating on the steps taken to control the outbreak of the virus, Mr. Nadda said a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been deployed to assist the Gujarat government to undertake public health measures and for detailed epidemiological investigations into the outbreak.

Chief Justice irked over persistent requests for early hearing, asks lawyer to sit on bench for a day

“Sit here for a day. I assure you, you will run for your life,” a visibly-irked Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud told a lawyer when he kept persisting for an early date of hearing in a case related to disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs. A bench comprising the CJI and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was fixing dates for hearing the two separate pleas related to the Maharashtra political disputes.

Indian mission in U.K. issues safety advisory amid violent clashes

The High Commission of India in London on August 6 issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals to “stay vigilant and exercise due caution” amid ongoing violent clashes which have targeted immigrants and asylum-seekers in parts of the U.K. since last week. The advisory posted on the social media channels of the Indian mission also provides emergency contact information for anyone in need of urgent assistance. It comes a week after the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, north-west England, and incorrect social media claims over the U.K.-born suspect’s asylum-seeker status.

Bombay High Court waives cooling off period for estranged couple, says realistic approach needed

Change in social conditions and a rapidly evolving society require a realistic approach to be adopted, the Bombay High Court has said while granting divorce to a couple and waiving the mandatory six months cooling off period. A single bench of Justice Gauri Godse, in the judgment on July 25, said the waiting period is a “precautionary provision to avoid any injustice to any party and rule out the possibility of reconciliation”.

Former Deputy PM L.K. Advani admitted to Delhi’s Apollo hospital

Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani was on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital. The 96-year-old is stable and under observation, according to sources. On July 3, the BJP leader was admitted to Apollo Hospital. He was discharged a day later after a brief stay. A week earlier, Mr. Advani was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for old age-related issues and was discharged in a day.

Hezbollah launches drone attacks on Israel, says more to come

Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah launched a series of drone and rocket attacks into northern Israel on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) but warned that its much-anticipated retaliation for Israel’s killing of a top commander last week was yet to come. Hezbollah said it launched a swarm of attack drones at two military sites near Acre in northern Israel, and also attacked an Israeli military vehicle in another location.

SA20: Dinesh Karthik joins Paarl Royals; becomes first Indian player in the South African league

Former wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik was on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) signed by Paarl Royals for the third season of the SA20, making him the first Indian cricketer to participate in the South African league, starting on January 9. Karthik, 39, retired from all forms of cricket in June this year and since then he has been roped in as a mentor-cum-batting coach by IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru.