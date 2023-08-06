August 06, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country virtually on August 6. The redeveloped would cost more than ₹24,470 crores. The chosen 508 stations are spread across 27 States and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, and 13 in Karnataka among others. Mr. Modi said that these stations were part of the plan — Amrit Bharat Stations scheme — in which almost 1,300 prime railway stations in the country will be redeveloped.

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Mukesh Ambani as head for another 5 years at nil salary

Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s most valuable company, has sought shareholder’s approval to give Mukesh Ambani another five-year term as chairman and managing director of the company till 2029 — a period during which he has opted to draw nil salary. Mr. Ambani, 66, will cross the company law-mandated 70 years age for the chief executive of the company and requires a special resolution by the shareholders for him to be appointed beyond that age bar.

Gyanvapi survey resumes on day 3, mosque committee threatens boycott over ‘rumours’

The Archaeological Survey of India resumed the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on the third day on August 6 to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure, even as the Muslim side warned they would boycott the entire exercise if “rumours” are spread that Hindu religious symbols and objects have been found. Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said that on August 6 the survey work began at around 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m.

Manipur reports fresh violence, 15 houses torched, 1 person shot

Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur’s Imphal West district where fresh violence broke out, officials said on August 6. The incident happened on August 5 evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said. Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added.

Infiltrator killed in Kupwara; Rajouri anti-militancy operation under way: Police

One infiltrator was killed by the security forces close to the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on August 6. Meanwhile, the body of a militant killed in an ongoing encounter that started on August 5 was recovered from Rajouri. A police spokesman said the Army and the Kupwara Police in a joint operation foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising a terrorist on the LoC in Amrohi area of the Tangdhar Sector in Kupwara.

Plea against High Court verdict upholding caste survey in Bihar: Supreme Court to hear matter on August 7

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 7 a petition challenging the August 1 verdict of the Patna High Court which had upheld the validity of the caste survey in Bihar. The High Court had rejected a batch of petitions challenging the survey, which was ordered last year and began earlier this year.

Supreme Court to hear on August 7 pleas against Uttarakhand High Court order on removal of encroachment in Haldwani

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 7 a matter in which it had stayed the Uttarakhand High Court directions for the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land that has been claimed by the railways in Haldwani. The Supreme Court had on May 2 said that its interim order staying the High Court’s December 20 last year directions will continue during the pendency of appeals before it.

Two-way contest between Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh and 2010 CWG champion Anita Sheoran for WFI president’s post

Either Sanjay Kumar Singh or 2010 CWG champion Anita Sheoran will become the next WFI president as it has become a two-way contest for the top post following withdrawal of other candidates. U.P. association vice-president Mr. Sanjay is an outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist while Ms. Anita is the lone woman in the fray for the August 12 polls.

‘Gold plating’ of airports should be avoided, travel cost should remain in common man’s reach: Parliamentary panel

The government should ensure that development of infrastructure at airports is cost-effective and the cost of travel remains within the reach of the common man, a Parliamentary Panel has recommended while voting against the concept of “gold plating” of airports. The panel headed by Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar has said that the most important stakeholder in the sector is the common passenger whose aspiration and need to undertake air travel will deepen with the passage of time and growth of the economy. The committee has also suggested that user charges should remain affordable and competitive as compared to other airports in the Asia Pacific region.

Sharad Pawar loyalist Jayant Patil denies meeting Amit Shah in Pune, quashes speculation of aligning with BJP

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and Sharad Pawar loyalist Jayant Patil quashed all speculation that he allegedly met with Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune during the latter’s visit to Pune on August 6. Categorically denying rumours of his purported meeting with Mr. Shah in Pune, Mr. Patil, speaking in Mumbai on August 6, stressed he had never ventured out of Mumbai since Saturday and exhorted news channels to stop broadcasting misleading reports about him.

Respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity must: NSA Doval at Jeddah conference on Ukraine

Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said at a conference in Jeddah while underlining the need for upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states without exception. The two-day meeting on the Ukraine conflict was hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and attended by top security officials of around 40 countries, including U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan and China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

Imran Khan’s arrest to help PML-N and Pak military establishment to get ‘desired results’ in upcoming polls: experts

Imran Khan’s conviction and his three-year jail term in a corruption case have cleared a “major hurdle” in holding general elections in Pakistan and will help the ruling PML-N and the powerful military establishment to get the “desired results” in the polls, some analysts and political leaders believe. From political analysts to politicians of the mainstream parties, there has been a discussion in Pakistan in recent weeks that the general elections which are due in October/November will only be held once Mr. Khan is sent to jail, making it easier for the military establishment to get the “desired results” (in the polls) and install a set up of its choice in Islamabad.

Russia launches new burst of missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian Air Force says

Russia launched a multi-wave overnight attack on Ukraine with 70 air-assault weapons including cruise and hypersonic missiles as well as Iranian-made drones, Kyiv’s Air Force said on August 6, and at least 10 missiles appear to got through air defences. Local media said a worker at a grain silo had been wounded in the overnight attack, which appeared to be focused on an area of western Ukraine, far from the front line.

At least 30 migrants missing in shipwrecks off Italy

At least 30 migrants are missing following two shipwrecks off the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to survivor testimony, the UN’s migration agency said August 6. Around 28 people were reported lost at sea by survivors on one boat, while three were reported missing from the second, after both went down in stormy weather on Saturday, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Australian Open Super 500 badminton championship: H.S. Prannoy misses out on title, bows out in final

India’s ace shuttler H.S. Prannoy fell short in the finals match of the Australia Open 2023 men’s singles title on Sunday in a dramatic fashion. World No. 24 Chinese shuttler Weng Hongyang had a hard-fought victory in a battle that lasted for three games. Hongyang started the game on a strong foot as he kept the Indian struggling for points. Prannoy found it hard to claim points and ended up losing the first game by 21-9. The drastic difference in the first game indicated that the Chinese shuttler would walk away with an easy victory in the finals.

Women’s World Cup | U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest World Cup exit ever

The United States played its best game of this Women’s World Cup and it’s wasn’t good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament. The Americans’ bid to win an unprecedented third consecutive title ended on August 6 on penalty kicks when Lina Hurtig converted and Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup 5-4 after a scoreless draw.

