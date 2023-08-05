August 05, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft Lunar Orbit Injection at 7 p.m.

Chandrayaan-3 is set to enter Moon’s orbit on August 5, the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) said. The Lunar Orbit Injection was set for 7 p.m. IST, and operations were still under way for the manoeuvre when last reports came in. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14, ISRO said on August 4.

World Archery championship | Compound archer Aditi Swami becomes senior world champion at 17

Less than two months after she won the junior world title, 17-year-old Aditi Swami on August 5 became the senior world champion when she defeated Andrea Becerra of Mexico in the compound women’s final of the World Archery Championships, in Berlin. The Satara teenager, who had won the Under-18 title in Youth Championships in Limerick in July, shot a near perfect score of 149 out of a possible 150 points to prevail over the Mexican giant-killer by two points.

ASI conducts scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex for second day

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on August 5 resumed its scientific survey work at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. Five members of the Muslim side also participated in the survey. Its advocate Tauheed Khan said advocates of the Intezamia Masjid Committee Akhlaq and Mumtaz accompanied the survey team. The Muslim side did not participate in the survey on August 4.

Article 370 abrogation anniversary | Leaders detained, offices sealed in Kashmir, say PDP, NC

Jammu and Kashmir’s regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on August 5 accused the Lieutenant-Governor’s administration of “imposing restrictions and detaining leaders” on the fourth anniversary of the Centre’s decision to end J&K’s special constitutional position. Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed about her house arrest. NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the administration sealed the party office in Srinagar.

Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur

“Three persons including a father-son duo were killed by militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district late night on August 4,” police said. “The three were gunned down while they were sleeping and later slashed with swords at Kwakta in the district,” police said on August 5, adding that the assailants came from Churachandpur.

Manipur violence | Sitharaman invites Opposition for open-minded debate in Parliament

Opposition parties should come to the Parliament for an open-minded debate with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the situation in Manipur, if they really want to find an early and amicable solution, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Ms. Sitharaman said the functioning of the Parliament had been stalled over the Manipur issue. Even though Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, who had met with the displaced population in the relief camps of Manipur, was ready to give a statement in the Parliament, the Opposition was not prepared for an open debate, she claimed.

Will not tolerate those who harass women: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 5 said people with a criminal mindset misbehaving with women will not be tolerated in the State and that he has directed police to deal with them strictly. The CM’s remarks came in the wake of the murder of a minor girl who was later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara. He said the government is taking incidents such as the Bhilwara and Jodhpur rape very seriously and efforts are being made to punish the culprits at the earliest.

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

The demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana continued for the third day on August 5 as authorities bulldozed illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College in the State. Around 15 other temporary structures were also demolished as part of the drive, police said. “These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue,” Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said.

Gujarat High Court grants bail to ex-DGP in case of fabricating evidence to frame people in 2002 riots

The Gujarat High Court has granted regular bail to ex-DGP R.B. Sreekumar in a case of fabricating evidence to frame people in connection with the 2002 riots, nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court allowed the bail plea of social activist Teesta Setalvad in the same case. The court of Justice Ilesh Vora on August 4 gave relief to former DGP Sreekumar, who is already out on interim bail, on a personal bond of ₹25,000 and directed him to surrender his passport.

COVID-19 body-bags purchase scam | FIR against former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, two BMC officials

“The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has filed a case against former city Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and two civic officials over alleged corruption in the purchase of body bags meant for COVID-19 victims,” an official said. “The case was registered at the Agripada police station on Friday,” he said. “The complaint in this regard was filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in July,” the police official added. Ms. Pednekar belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena. She held the position of mayor from November 2019 to March 2022.

Four booked under PSA in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

Four people, including an overground worker of a terrorist group, have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said on August 5. They were lodged at the Central Jail in Jammu’s Kot-Balwal and the Central Jail in Srinagar after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, an official said.

India hands over ₹450 million to Sri Lanka to fund its digital identity project

India has handed over ₹450 million in advance to Sri Lanka to fund its unique digital identity project, the most crucial step in the island nation’s digitalisation programme being implemented through the Indian grant assistance. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said that the fund from the government of India was given on August 4. The project aims to collect biographic and biometric information, including facial, iris, and fingerprint data, which will be stored in a centralised system to issue identification cards as per the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Imran Khan arrested; gets 3 years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by the police at his home in Lahore after he was found guilty in the the Toshakhana corruption case. A Pakistani trial court sentenced him to three years in jail in the case in which he has been accused profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power. Additional Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad-based district and sessions judge also imposed Rs100,000 fine on Khan, adding that he would be kept in jail for another six months if failed to pay the fine. The verdict could bar Khan from politics. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will challenge the arrest. He said said he believed that the requirements of justice were not met and also questioned the haste with which Imran Khan was arrested.

Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea, according to Russian officials. They said that the vessel’s engine room sustained damage in the strike late on August 4 night in the Kerch Strait. “The Sig tanker...suffered a hole in the engine room near the waterline on the starboard side, presumably as a result of a sea drone attack,” Russia’s Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport wrote on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties among the 11 crew members.

Australian Open Super 500 badminton championship: H.S. Prannoy beats Rajawat; reaches final

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy entered the Australian Open final after defeating compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in straight games in Sydney on August 5. The world number nine Prannoy took 43 minutes to ward off 21-year-old Rajawat’s challenge 21-18 21-12. Making his maiden semifinal appearance in a Super 500 tournament, Orleans Masters champion Rajawat gave a good account of himself as he gave a tough fight to sixth seed Prannoy in the opening game.

