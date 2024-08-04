Men’s hockey: 10-man India beats Great Britain to enter semifinals at Paris Olympics

A 10-man India, toughened by sessions of mental training with Paddy Upton and adventurer Mike Horn, showed character in a nerve-wracking, drama-filled quarterfinal contest to edge past Great Britain through penalty shootout in the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium in Paris on August 4. Playing with one man down for nearly three quarters, India quickly adapted to the unexpected situation and displayed one of its best shows of clinical and compact defence in a do-or-die situation.

Lakshya Sen falls to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in Badminton semis at Paris Olympics

India’s dream of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton will remain unfulfilled after Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to reigning champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles semifinals at the Paris Games in Paris on August 4. The 22-year-old from Almora, a world championships bronze medallist, squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second to surrender 20-22 14-21 to the two-time world champion Axelsen in a 54-minute semifinal clash. Sen will get another chance to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal when he meets Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal playoff.

Paris Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain outwitted in quarterfinals; India’s boxing campaign ends

India’s boxing campaign at the ongoing Olympics came to a medal-less end after Tokyo edition bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) bowed out following a hard-fought quarterfinal loss to China’s Li Qian in the women’s competition in Paris on August 4. Borgohain, the reigning world champion in the category, went down 1-4 to the Tokyo Games silver-winning 34-year-old in a messy contest during which both the boxers were repeatedly cautioned for clinching and holding.

IOC calls tests that sparked vitriol targeting boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting impossibly flawed

Olympics organizers said on August 4 that arbitrary testing imposed on boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting that led to a storm of vitriol misidentifying the women as transgender or men was “so flawed that it’s impossible to engage with it.” International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams again vigorously defended Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan, hammering the sport’s now-banned governing body, the International Boxing Association, that claimed the fighters failed unspecified eligibility tests for women’s competition. The two athletes were “carted off and tested” during the 2023 boxing world championships because “there were suspicions against them,” Adams said, slamming the process that singled them out.

32 killed as protesters and ruling party supporters clash in Bangladesh

Violent clashes between protestors and the ruling Awami League supporters in Bangladesh on August 4 left 32 people dead and hundreds injured on the first day of a non-cooperation movement announced by the students’ movement demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. The clashes broke out this morning when protesters attending a non-cooperation programme to demand the government’s resignation faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

Wayanad landslide: More than 1,000 government employees engaged in 24x7 relief operations, says CMO

More than a 1,000 government employees are currently engaged in the disaster management and relief operations in the landslide-ravaged regions in Wayanad district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said on August 4. The 24x7 activities are being coordinated by the Civil Station at Kalpetta and the temporary control room opened at Chooralmala. Mobilised under 15 teams, the government staff are handling the coordination of the search and rescue effort, collection and distribution of relief materials, food and medicines, counselling, management of the technical teams, relief camps and landslide victims with medical conditions, collation of information of victims who are still missing, proper waste disposal and data management.

Centre examining legality of Kerala’s demand to declare Wayanad a national disaster

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi said the Central Government would weigh the legality of Kerala’s demand to declare the Wayanad landslide a national disaster. Speaking to reporters after touring the disaster zone on Sunday, Mr. Gopi, actor and BJP MP from Thrissur, said the Centre has to adhere to several modalities before making any declaration. It has sought a report from the Kerala Government.

Akhilesh Yadav urges court to provide security to Ayodhya rape victim

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on August 4 urged the court to order protection to the Ayodhya rape victim considering the “sensitivity” of the case. Mr. Yadav said people trying to “politicise” the case must not be allowed to succeed. “The government should make the best possible medical arrangements for the rape survivor. It is the government’s responsibility to protect the girl’s life,” Mr. Yadav said in a post on X.

Proposed amendments to Waqf Act are intended to rob Muslims of Waqf Properties, violation of freedom of religion: Owaisi

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on August 4, while reacting to media reports about proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, said these would trample upon the freedom of religion and were intended to grab waqf properties from the Muslims. Mr Owaisi was speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darussalaam where he said that if media reports are to be believed, then the proposed amendments were reflective of the RSS and the BJP agenda to end waqf. “The BJP since the beginning has been against waqf and waqf boards. And it is the RSS’ Hindutva agenda to finish waqf properties, and waqf boards.”

Pilots’ grouping flags fatigue; urges govt to implement revised flight duty norms

Raising concerns about fatigue, pilots’ grouping Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps for implementation of revised norms on flight duty and rest period at the earliest. The FIP, which has more than 6,000 members, had earlier also written to the Civil Aviation Ministry on the revised civil aviation requirement (CAR) for pilots after DGCA postponed their implementation.

NTA earned ₹448 crore profit in six years, but did little to upgrade testing facilities: Jairam Ramesh

The National Testing Agency (NTA) earned a profit of ₹448 crore in the past six years, but did not use the money to upgrade the agency’s testing facilities or to bolster regulatory and monitoring capabilities for its vendors, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on August 4. In a post on social media platform X, he flagged a recent reply by the Union Ministry of Education to the Rajya Sabha, where it was revealed that the NTA collected an estimated ₹3,512.98 crore, while it spent ₹3,064.77 crore on the conduct of examinations, therefore securing a profit of ₹448 crore in the past six years.

Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar-Leh highway closed

A cloudburst in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said on August 4 “The traffic on Srinagar-Leh road has been suspended till further notice due to road damage at Kacherwan in Ganderbal district,” an official of the traffic control room said. He said the road was damaged due to cloudburst during the intervening might. A police official said some buildings, including residential houses, have suffered damage due to the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst.

Two Israeli airstrikes in West Bank kill nine Palestinian militants as violence flares again

Two Israeli airstrikes in the West Bank killed nine Palestinian militants on August 3, Israel’s Army said, as violence flared again in the Israeli-occupied territory with tensions high over the war in Gaza and a potential regional escalation. “Cease-fire discussions on Gaza continued, with an Israel delegation led by the Mossad chief briefly visiting Cairo,” an Egyptian official said. The U.S. has urged Israel to seize the chance for a cease-fire after the shocking killing of Hamas’ political leader in Iran, which Tehran blames on Israel.

Palestinian kills woman, wounds three in stabbing attack in Israel

A Palestinian attacker stabbed and killed a woman and wounded three others in central Israel on August 4 before being shot by police, Israeli authorities said. The stabbings took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, just outside Tel Aviv. The attacker stabbed people near a gas station and a park, Israel’s ambulance service said. A 66 year-old woman was killed and two other senior citizens were seriously wounded and rushed to hospital, it said. A younger man was also injured. “Large police forces are present at the scene and are conducting extensive searches with a helicopter and additional resources,” police said in a statement.

Putin vows support to North Korea after devastating floods

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un over devastating floods that caused untold casualties and damaged thousands of homes, the Kremlin said on August 3. The North, in turn, said on August 4 that Mr. Putin had also offered “immediate humanitarian support” to aid its recovery efforts, to which Mr. Kim responded that he “could deeply feel the special emotion towards a genuine friend”. Pyongyang said this week it had seen a record downpour on July 27 which killed an unspecified number of people, flooded dwellings and submerged swathes of farmland in the north near China.

