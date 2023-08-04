August 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in ‘Modi surname’ remark criminal defamation case

The Supreme Court on August 4, stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case for the ‘Modi’ surname remark he allegedly made during a political rally in 2019. The stay has paved the way for Mr. Gandhi to return to Parliament. He can participate in the ongoing monsoon session if the Lok Sabha Secretariat restores his membership. The Congress welcomed the decision calling it “a win for democracy”. Rahul Gandhi said, “Truth wins if not today then tomorrow. My path is clear. I thank people for the love and warmth they showed.”

Justice Rohit Deo of Bombay High Court, who discharged Prof. Saibaba, resigns in open court

Justice Rohit Deo of the Bombay High Court resigned in open court from office on August 4. Justice Deo sitting at the Nagpur Bench of the High Court had the assignment of hearing civil cases and on Friday discharged all the matters listed before him. As per the lawyers present in court, Justice Deo apologised in open court and said that he has no hard feelings against anyone and that he is sorry if he had hurt anyone. On October 14, 2022, Justice Rohit had discharged Prof G.N. Saibaba, a 90% physically disabled, wheelchair bound convict in jail for nine years. The Bench headed by justice Deo had held the sessions court order of convicting Saibaba was “null and void” and set it aside in the absence of valid sanction under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. However, the Supreme Court on April 19, 2023, had stayed the acquittal.

Supreme Court allows non-invasive survey of Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court, on August 4, allowed non-invasive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The Supreme Court also directed the ASI to not conduct any excavations and the survey report be submitted in the Allahabad High Court. Earlier in the day, ASI resumed its survey after the Allahabad High Court had allowed it on August 3. Representatives of the Hindu petitioners were present inside the complex during the survey but the representatives of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, who were to accompany the ASI team for the survey, kept away.

Parliament Monsoon Session | Lok Sabha passes two Bills; Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out

The Lok Sabha quickly discussed and passed amid Opposition sloganeering, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023. The National Research Foundation Bill and Private Members’ Bills were also introduced. In Rajya Sabha the treasury benches demanded a debate on atrocities against women in Rajasthan and the Opposition continued its demand for a debate on Manipur. The House devolved into chaos and was adjourned for the day.

Curbs on laptop, PC imports to check IT hardware with in-built security loopholes

The government has imposed a licensing requirement for the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers to guard against IT hardware coming in with in-built security loopholes that may potentially endanger sensitive personal and enterprise data, top sources said. With India having sufficient capacity for IT hardware devices manufacturing, the requirement of purchasers needing permission to import laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra-small computers and servers will not in any way hit domestic availability, sources aware of the thinking behind the government move said.

Chandrayaan-3 has covered about two-thirds of distance to moon

As of August 4, Chandrayaan-3, India’s third moon mission which was launched on July 14, has covered about two-thirds of the distance to Earth’s only natural satellite. On August 5, the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) will take place around 7 p.m. IST. At that point, the spacecraft is expected to be embedded in an orbit around the moon. The LOI will be performed from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru. After this, there will be four orbit manoeuvres to make the spacecraft enter its final orbit, which will be at a distance of about 100 km from the moon’s surface.

Delhi High Court seeks stand of Centre, Election Commission, 26 political parties on plea against use of INDIA for alliance

The Delhi High Court on August 4 asked the Centre, Election Commission of India, and 26 political parties to respond to a petition seeking to restrain Opposition parties from using the acronym INDIA for their alliance. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Amit Mahajan issued notices to the petition filed by Mr Girish Bharadwaj “requires hearing”. The bench, however, refused to grant any interim relief at this stage and said that no order can be passed without hearing the opposite parties.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case | Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on August 4 granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Special Judge Vikas Dhull granted the anticipatory bail on Tytler furnishing a bond of ₹1 lakh. He also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without its permission.

Haryana violence | Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district, has been transferred, an official order said on August 4. Mr. Singla has been made the superintendent of police, Bhiwani, it said. Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Mr. Singla’s absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T.V.S.N. Prasad.

Rajasthan Cabinet approves formation of 19 new districts, three divisions in State

The Rajasthan Cabinet on August 4 approved the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the State. Rajasthan will now have a total of 50 districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Aparna Arora said, adding that the new districts will be notified shortly. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced in the Assembly the formation of 19 new districts and three divisions in March. He said a high-level committee had been formed to study the formation of new districts and the state government has received a report.

BJP MLA’s son fires at tribal man after altercation in Madhya Pradesh, victim hospitalised

A 34-year-old tribal man was injured after the son of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh allegedly fired at him following an altercation with him in Singrauli district of the State, police said on August 4. The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Thursday, they said. Following the incident, the police registered a case against 40-year-old Vivekanand Vaishya, Morba police station inspector Ashok Singh Parihar said.

3 dead, several missing after flash floods wash away shops on Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand

A decade after the Kedarnath floods of 2013, a land-slide incident took place at Gaurikund on the night of August 3, following heavy rains that lashed the area for 24 hours. Three bodies have been recovered from the debris, while around 16 people are still missing. Three shops have also been washed away due to the flash floods. While heavy rains are predicted for the next 48 hours in the area, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the disaster control room to monitor the situation.

Drones hit a naval ship in a major Russian port, latest attack inside Russia, say officials

Ukrainian sea drones attacked a major Russian port on the Black Sea on August 4, damaging a naval ship, according to a Ukrainian official, the latest in a series of strikes inside Russia as Kyiv vowed to bring the fight home to them. Moscow claimed it repelled the attack. The strike on Novorossiysk marks the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the 18-month war. The port — which hosts a naval base, shipbuilding yards and an oil terminal and is key for exports — lies just across the Black Sea from Crimea, where Russia’s Defense Ministry said it thwarted another attack overnight, taking down 13 drones.

Police detain a suspect in South Korea’s second stabbing attack in 2 days

South Korean police detained a man suspected of stabbing a high school teacher with a knife on August 4 in the city of Daejeon. The stabbing follows a separate, apparently random attack on August 3 in which 14 people were wounded near a busy subway station in Seongnam. Officials at the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency didn’t immediately release the personal details of the suspect in the Friday morning attack on the teacher at Songchon High School, describing him only as a man in his late 20s.

Pakistan’s National Assembly to be dissolved on August 9, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has told the coalition partners that he would recommend the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, three days before the end of its term and setting the stage for general elections in the cash-strapped country. Mr. Sharif at a dinner reception hosted in honour of the ruling allies at the Prime Minister’s House on August 3 said the National Assembly or the lower house of Parliament would stand dissolved as soon as the President signs the notification he plans to send to him, the Pakistani media reported on August 4.

Deadly flooding in China worsens as rescue work continue and areas downriver brace for high water

Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on August 4, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. Hebei province surrounding the capital Beijing on three sides issued alerts for several of its cities. The province of Heilongjiang to the north, was evacuating entire villages in anticipation of life-threatening deluges.

England’s Alex Hales retires from international cricket with immediate effect

Explosive and temperamental England opening batter Alex Hales on August 4 announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Hales, who made his international debut against India in August 2011 in a T20I at Manchester, represented England in 11 Tests, 70 One-Day Internationals and 75 T20Is.

