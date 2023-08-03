August 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Lok Sabha passes the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Lok Sabha on August 3 passed The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, by a voice vote. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, replying to the debate on the Bill, said that the Opposition cared only for alliance and not for democracy or the people. He said that the Opposition sat for the debate for the first time in the session because they feared that the Aam Aadmi Party would walk out of their alliance. He urged the members to not vote out of alliance obligation but for the people of Delhi.

Congress’s Manish Tewari says Data Protection Bill being classified as money bill, government refutes charge

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the Digital Data Protection Bill isn’t “not a money bill but a general one”. His clarification in the House came moments after Congress leader Manish Tewari had objected to the bill being classified as a financial bill. “Some members had raised the issue about the bill being a money bill. Manish ji had raised. I want assure that is a general bill and not a money bill,” the minister told the Lok Sabha. While objecting to the introduction of the bill, Mr. Tewari had raised why this was being classified as Financial Bill.

Allahabad High Court rejects PIL seeking sealing of Gyanvapi mosque premises; ASI survey to continue

The Allahabad High Court on August 3 upheld the order of Varanasi district court for conducting a ‘scientific survey’ of Gyanvyapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The court, hence, rejected the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee which had challenged the district court’s order in the HC. While upholding the lower court’s order on the scientific survey, the Bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker said that once the experts in the subject matter had made it clear that the survey would not damage anything, there was no room left for doubt. The court added that the scientific survey/investigation proposed to be carried out by the commission was “necessary in the interest of justice and shall benefit the plaintiffs and defendants alike and aid the trial court in arriving at a just decision”. Meanwhile, the Muslim body Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order.

Mosque set on fire in Haryana’s Nuh

A mosque was set on fire while a short circuit apparently triggered a blaze in another in Haryana’s Nuh district, police said on August 3. No one was injured in the incidents that took place around 11:30 pm on August 2, they said. While one of the mosques is located near Vijay Chowk, the other is near a police station. Both mosques suffered some damage. Superintendent of Police (Nuh), Varun Singla, said, “Light arson has been done in one mosque while short circuit seems to be the reason for the fire in the other. The police took control of the situation and are conducting raids to nab the suspects”.

Manipur violence | High Court directs status quo be maintained at mass burial site

Hours ahead of the planned mass burial of 35 Kuki-Zo people killed in Manipur’s ethnic conflict, a Bench of the Manipur High Court led by Acting Chief Justice M.V. Muralidharan, in a 6 a.m. hearing on August 3, directed the State and Central government forces to ensure that status quo is maintained at the proposed burial site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district. The Bench, which also had Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma, further directed all law enforcement authorities to ensure the maintenance of law and order around the proposed site of burial and directed all parties, including governments, to amicably settle the matter. The court also gave liberty to the Kuki-Zo people to approach the authorities for allotment of land for burial within one week.

Ariha Shah case | New Delhi had summoned German Ambassador, asked for her to be returned to India at the earliest: MEA spokesperson

The Ministry of External Affairs had summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week in Ariha Shah case and asked Germany to send her to India at the earliest, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on August 3. “We give high priority to this issue,” he said adding, “Ariha Shah’s cultural rights are being violated by her being placed in foster care in Germany. We have asked that she be returned to India.” “We had summoned the German Ambassador this week and asked him to ensure that she is returned to India at the earliest,” Mr. Bagchi said. “We will continue to work with and press the German officials to ensure her return to India,” he added.

Environment free of terror imperative for normal ties: India on Pakistan PM’s remarks on talks

India on August 3 said an environment free of terror and hostilities is imperative for normal ties with Pakistan, days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his willingness to hold talks with New Delhi. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India wants normal ties with all neighbouring countries including Pakistan and it is incumbent upon that country to create the environment.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba’s services sought for another year

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on August 3 got an extension in service for another year. He will remain in office till August 30, 2024. This is the third time his service has been extended for another year. Mr. Gauba, a former Union home secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country’s top bureaucratic post for two years.

Human remains found in search for Australian Army helicopter that crashed at sea with four crew aboard

The search for an Australian Army helicopter that crashed at sea killing four people during a military exercise with the United States last week found human remains but not the black box crucial to explaining the tragedy, an officer said on August 3. Retrieving the bodies of the four air crew and the black box flight data recorder have been the main priorities since an MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed on July 28 during a night-time operation in the Whitsunday Islands off the northeast Australian coast.

Parliamentary vote for next Prime Minister postponed: Thailand House Speaker

Thailand’s House Speaker said, on August 3, that a Parliamentary vote for the next Prime Minister would be postponed, prolonging a political deadlock that has raised questions about stability since a May general election. Many voters in the May 14 vote rejected nearly a decade of rule by the military and a military-backed government but the progressive party that won, Move Forward, has been blocked from taking power because of conservative opponents and a nominated upper house.

ICC World Cup 2023 | Netherlands to arrive in India in early September for practice matches

In a significant boost to Netherlands’ preparation for the ICC World Cup 2023, the Dutch outfit will arrive in Bengaluru in the second week of September for a few warm-up matches. The details of the matches, such as the dates and venues, are still being worked out, as these will be played a few days ahead of the scheduled pre-tournament warm-up matches.

