The major news headlines of the day and more.

The head office of Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper amid a raid by Enforcement Directorate officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

ED seals Young Indian office in National Herald premises

The temporary seal has been put in order to “preserve the evidence” which could not be collected as authorised representatives were not present during the searches on Tuesday, official sources said. The rest of the National Herald office is open for use, they added. The notice pasted under signature of the ED investigating officer outside the YI office space said it cannot be opened “without prior permission” from the agency.

Parliament proceedings | Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill

The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019. It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for examination and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

Supreme Court suggests ‘dispassionate’ body to resolve freebies issue

The observations from a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana came even as the Centre said these freebies were paving the way to an “economic disaster” besides “distorting the informed decision of voters”. The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said it “substantially and in principle” supported doing away with the practice of promising freebies to voters.

Eight new faces in West Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

In a major reshuffle of the West Bengal Council of Ministers, eight new MLAs were inducted as ministers in the government headed by Mamata Banerjee. Five new cabinet ministers including Babul Surpiyo were sworn in at Raj Bhawan. The new ministers also included three Ministers of State. The cabinet reshuffle was necessitated after Partha Chatterjee’s arrest and the State government relieving him from the ministerial responsibilities.

Close contact with infected persons is the most significant risk factor for monkeypox virus infection: Health Ministry

The Ministry has advised against sharing linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox and not washing soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals. It added that people should not attend public events if they exhibit symptoms of monkeypox and refrain from stigmatising groups of people based on misinformation.

AAP to support Margaret Alva in vice-presidential poll

The Aam Aadmi Party’s political affairs committee “unanimously” decided to support joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva after a meeting chaired by its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

DMK MP A. Raja demands probe into 5G auction

Former Telecom Minister and DMK MP A. Raja said when compared to 2G, the 5G bandwidth are 10 to 20 times higher in cost and efficiency. “When i recommended only 30 MHz of spectrum to TRAI, the regulatory authority, the then CAG Vinod Rai said ₹ 1.76 lakh crore loss to the Government. But now 51 GHz of 5G spectrum is being sold for less amount” he added.

Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan, says U.S. will not abandon the island as China protests

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first U.S. speaker to visit Taiwan in more than 25 years, courted Beijing’s wrath with the visit and set off more than a week of debate over whether it was a good idea after news of it leaked. In Taipei, she remained calm but defiant. “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” she said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad,” she added.

China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruptions

Beijing blocked imports of citrus and frozen hairtail and mackerel from Taiwan after top American lawmaker Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, arrived on the island. China has not disrupted the flow of chips and other industrial components, a step that would send shock waves through the shaky global economy.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says China must not help Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed 21 Australian universities on August 3 in an online discussion hosted by the Australian National University in Canberra. Questioned by a student about China’s stance, Mr. Zelenskyy said he would prefer Beijing join countries including the United States and Australia that have condemned the Russian invasion that began in February.

Zawahiri read alone on balcony, a pattern-of-life intelligence CIA used to kill him

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri liked to read alone on the balcony of his Kabul safe house early in the morning, a “pattern-of-life intelligence” that eventually gave American intelligence agencies the chance to carry out a precision strike that killed one of the world’s most wanted terrorists.

Markets bounce back on fag-end buying; log 6th day of gains

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 214.17 points or 0.37% higher at 58,350.53. During the day, it hit a high of 58,415.63 and a low of 57,788.78. The broader NSE Nifty went up by 42.70 points or 0.25% to 17,388.15.

Rupee plummets 68 paise to close at 79.21 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 78.70 and fell further to settle at the day’s low of 79.21.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men’s 109kg

India’s Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men’s 109 kg to continue the country’s medal rush in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 3. The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. He lifted 163kg in snatch. Meanwhile, Indian pugilists Hussamuddin Mohammad and Nitu Ganghas progressed to the semifinals of men’s 57kg and women’s 48kg respectively to assure the country of two more medals.

Indian mixed 4x400m relay team wins silver with Asian junior record in World U20 Athletics

The Indian quartet of Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes and 17.67 seconds to finish behind USA (3:17.69) on Tuesday night. The Indian team bettered its own earlier Asian record of 3:19.62 set here a day earlier during the heats. The new timing of 3:17.67 is the second best (in juniors) in the all time list in the event, behind USA’s.