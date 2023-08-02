August 02, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Haryana communal violence | Death toll rises to six, 116 arrested so far

The death toll in the communal violence which began early on August 1 in Haryana rose to six, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said on August 2. So far, 116 people have been arrested. Badshapur Bajrang Dal co-ordinator Pradeep Sharma succumbed to injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital in the morning, taking the toll to six, including two home guards. Mr. Khattar also sought four more companies of central forces. Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad, he said.

Supreme Court begins hearing petitions against abrogation of Article 370

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud heard extensive arguments from senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing on behalf of the petitioners. Mr. Sibal argued that Parliament could not have declared itself to be the legislature of J&K in order to facilitate the abrogation of Article 370 as Article 354 of the Constitution does not authorise such an exercise of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament Monsoon Session | Rajya Sabha passes Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the absence of Opposition

The Rajya Sabha on August 2 passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, in the absence of Opposition after members of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc walked out of the Upper House. INDIA MPs staged a walkout after Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh denied them an opportunity to address in the House, violent incidents happening in the country.

Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur, give roadmap for bringing peace in State: Opposition urges President

Leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA on August 2 met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum over their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Parliament on Manipur and to list steps needed to restore peace in the violence-hit State. They also demanded that the Prime Minister visit the strife-torn State and make an appeal to the warring communities to end violence and promote brotherhood.

Bombay High Court extends interim relief till September 26 to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

The Bombay High Court on August 2 extended the interim relief granted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from appearing before the magistrate till September 26. The case pertains to a defamation suit filed by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his statement of calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Commander In Thief’. Mr. Gandhi is challenging the summons issued to him by a magistrate court in the case. A Single Bench of Justice S.V. Kotwal did not hear the matter but extended the interim relief given to Mr. Gandhi in November 2021 till September 26.

One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park; toll rises to nine

One more cheetah has been confirmed dead at the Kuno National Park, a senior official associated with Project Cheetah told The Hindu on August 2, making it the sixth adult feline to have died since March. “This morning, one of the female cheetahs — Dhatri (Tiblisi) — was found dead. To determine the cause of the death, a post-mortem is being conducted,” the statement read.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to press ahead with 13th Amendment for reconciliation with minority Tamils

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe plans to press ahead with his quest for the full implementation of the 13th Amendment as part of his reconciliation efforts with the country’s minority Tamil community, Presidential officials said on August 2. The minority Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment that provides for devolution of power to it.

Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port

Russian troops hit port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region with Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian military reported, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain exports. Since leaving a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to world markets through the city of Odesa, Russia has hammered the country’s ports with strikes. Since July 17, Russian forces have fired dozens of drones and missiles at the port of Odesa and the region’s river ports, which are being used as alternative routes.

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years

China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. The city recorded 744.8 millimetres (29.3 inches) of rain between July 29 and August 2, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said on August 2. The record rainfall comes as northern China has been deluged with heavy rains as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri moved north after earlier hitting southern Chinese provinces.

Foreign nationals evacuate Niger as regional tensions rise after coup

Foreign nationals lined up outside an airport in Niger’s capital on August 2 to wait for a French military evacuation flight, while a regional bloc continued talks about its response to the military coup that took place last week. France, Italy and Spain all announced evacuations for their citizens and other Europeans in the capital, Niamey, following concerns that they could become trapped after soldiers detained President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power.

Government kicks off contractual dispute settlement scheme

The Centre on August 2 launched a settlement scheme for contractual disputes with vendors or suppliers to government and its undertakings, setting an October 31 deadline for firms to submit their claims for consideration. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the scheme, termed ‘Vivad se Vishwas II — (Contractual Disputes)’ in this year’s Union Budget and the Department of Expenditure had indicated the guidelines for its operation in an earlier order issued in late May.

We don’t ask for luxury, Hardik Pandya slams West Indies board

Indian captain Hardik Pandya rued the lack of basic facilities during their stay in Tarouba, saying “it’s time” for Cricket West Indies (CWI) to take note of and address the issues. Led by Hardik in the absence of Rohit Sharma, India thrashed the West Indies by 200 runs to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1, with the skipper himself making an unbeaten 52-ball 70. “This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened,” Hardik said after the game at the Brian Lara Stadium.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.