Top news of the day: Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar after Supreme Court grants him bail; Port Blair to be renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, and more

Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail

In his first remarks after being released from the Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he will continue to fight “anti-national” forces working to weaken the nation, and asserted the incarceration has only strengthened his resolve. Hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case, Mr. Kejriwal stepped out of the jail to a resounding welcome by his party leaders and supporters. Meanwhile, the BJP said he should immediately resign as the Supreme Court has granted him only conditional bail and that he continues to be an accused in the corruption case.

Port Blair renamed Sri Vijaya Puram

Port Blair, the capital of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced. Mr. Shah said the decision was taken to free the nation from colonial imprints as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had an “unparalleled place” in the country’s freedom struggle and history.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Protesting doctors write to President Murmu, PM Modi seeking intervention in impasse

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention in the impasse with the case related to the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar hospital. Copies of the four-page letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front were also sent to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court frames charges of murder against Jagdish Tytler

A Delhi court has framed charges of murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Special Judge Rakesh Siyal directed that Mr. Tytler face trial after he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Congress instigated encroachers of Assam tribal land, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress instigated encroachers of land reserved for tribal people to attack the police and administrative officials during the eviction drive on Thursday (September 12, 2024) that led to the death of two people in police firing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

Varanasi court rejects plea for repair work in Gyanvapi complex’s ‘Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana’

A Varanasi court has rejected a petition filed by the Hindu side requesting to order the local district magistrate to repair the basement of Vyas ji located within the premises of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Wang Yi, Ajit Doval have agreed to work for improvement of bilateral ties: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have agreed to work together to create conditions for the improvement of bilateral relations during their meeting in Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said.

Russia expels 6 British diplomats it accuses of spying; U.K. calls it ’completely baseless’

Russia has accused six British diplomats of spying and said it decided to expel them. The U.K. said the “completely baseless” move came weeks ago and was linked to its action in May to revoke the credentials of an attaché at the Russian Embassy and limit Moscow’s diplomatic activities in London.

WHO grants first mpox vaccine approval to ramp up response to disease in Africa and beyond

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it has granted its first authorisation for use of a vaccine against mpox in adults, calling it an important step toward fighting the disease in Africa and beyond.

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and husband issue point by point rebuttal

Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her spouse Dhaval Buch, facing a host of allegations of conflict of interest, have rejected all allegations in a fresh statement issued on Friday (September 13, 2024) on their personal capacity.

Ford Motor Company to re-enter Tamil Nadu

Three years after exiting Tamil Nadu, Ford Motor Company has now expressed interest to restart manufacturing at its Chennai plant. The company has submitted a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the State government, outlining its intention to utilise the plant.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Favourites India look to continue supremacy over Pakistan

A semifinal berth already secured, unbeaten India will look to continue the winning run and supremacy over arch-rivals Pakistan in their last and most-awaited round-robin match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir on Saturday (September 14, 2024). With four wins out of as many games, defending champions India are leading the points table, followed closely by Pakistan.

