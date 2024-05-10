Top news of the day: Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar after securing bail from Supreme Court; Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers sexual harassment case, and more

Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar after securing bail from Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwial walked out of the Tihar Jail on May 10, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. Mr. Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. In a major relief to the AAP national convenor, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election. The court barred Mr. Kejriwal from visiting the Chief Minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat. He cannot sign any official files unless it is required and necessary to obtain the clearance or approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Mr. Kejriwal has to surrender on June 2, and return to custody.

Wrestlers sexual harassment case | Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

A Delhi court on May 10 ordered the framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot also discharged Mr. Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers. It also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

Plea in Supreme Court questions Election Commission’s delay in publishing voter turnout data

Association for Democratic Reforms, represented by advocates Prashant Bhushan, Neha Rathi and Cheryl D’Souza, said the delay in publishing the voter turnout details and a sharp spike in figures from the initial percentages released by the Election Commission have raised concerns and public suspicion regarding the accuracy of the data. The plea urged the court to direct the EC to disclose authenticated record of voter turnout by uploading on its website scanned legible copies of account of votes recorded at polling stations after each phase of voting in the on-going Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi accuses Congress of hatching conspiracy to erase Hindu faith from country

Launching a withering broadside against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10 accused the Opposition party of hatching conspiracy to erase Hindu faith from the country. Addressing a campaign rally in the tribal-dominated Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister lashed out at the Congress, dubbing it “anti-Hindu” while claiming the party was spreading lies against the ruling BJP by alleging that the saffron party would change the constitution and do away with reservation. Accusing the Congress of attempting to divide India along religious lines while reiterating that it planned to snatch the reservation of the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the OBCs and give it to the Muslims. “I asked the Congress to give it in writing that they will not divide the reservation given to the SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to Muslims. But they are not answering. They are silent. It means they have a hidden agenda,” the PM said, dramatically remarking, “vanchit ka jo adhikaar hain, Modi uska chowkidar hain.” [Modi is watching over the rights of the deprived classes].

West Bengal Raj Bhavan employee to write to President Murmu to seek justice on molestation accusation

A day after West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose screened multiple CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan, in a bid to clear the air over allegations of molestation brought against him by a contractual woman employee of the governor’s house, she on May 10 said that she will seek President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention into the matter. The employee raised her objections to the public screening of unedited footage where her identity was allegedly disclosed since her face wasn’t blurred.

Sanatana Dharma row | Supreme Court seeks response on Udayanidhi Stalin plea to club FIRs

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta sought responses from the States of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir where cases were registered against the DMK leader.

DoT directs telcos to block 28,200 mobile handsets, re-verify 20 lakh mobile numbers

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has directed telecom operators to block 28,200 mobile handsets and carry out immediate reverification of 20 lakh mobile connections for their alleged link with cyber crimes, according to an official statement on May 10.

India fully withdraws soldiers from Maldives: Presidential spokesperson

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu had set May 10 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the Indian military personnel from his country. Repatriation of some 90 Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives was a key pledge of Mr. Muizzu during his presidential campaign last year. Heena Waleed, President’s Office Chief Spokesperson told Sun.mv news portal, confirmed that the last batch of Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives had been repatriated.

Heavy fighting in Gaza’s Rafah keeps aid crossings closed, sends 100,000 civilians fleeing

Heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city of Rafah has left crucial nearby aid crossings inaccessible and caused over 100,000 people to flee north, a United Nations official said May 10. Israel’s plans for a full-scale invasion of Rafah appear to be on hold for now, with the United States deeply opposed and stepping up pressure by threatening to withhold arms. But even the more limited incursion launched earlier this week threatens to worsen Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe.

Industrial output growth eased to 4.9% in March; rose 5.8% through 2023-24

India’s industrial output growth slowed to 4.9% in March from 5.6% in February, as per the National Statistical Office, with base effects from last March when output had tanked 1.9%, boosting the uptick. Mining output slid to a 19-month low growth of 1.2%, while electricity generation rose 8.6% from a 1.6% contraction in March 2023.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Virat Kohli should open in the mega event, says Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on May 10 said the Indian team management should make Virat Kohli open in next month’s T20 World Cup to exploit the star batter’s rich vein of form in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder in this IPL with 634 runs from 12 matches, averaging 70.44 and at an impressive strike-rate of 153.51, which is significantly higher than his career rate of 134.31.

KKR target IPL playoff berth at home; MI seek to salvage pride

In red-hot form, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to seal an IPL playoff berth for the first time in three years when they take on the struggling Mumbai Indians in their final home match of the season, on May 11.

