Top news of the day: Naxals free abducted CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarh; Tamil Nadu reintroduces COVID-19 restrictions from April 10, and more

Abducted CRPF commando released, say Chhattisgarh Police
Rakeshwar Singh Minhas was handed over to local villagers and a group of journalists who acted as mediators to secure his release, a senior Chhattisgarh Police official said.
Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu reintroduces restrictions from April 10; no full lockdown
Buses plying between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will operate only with seated passengers, according to a State government order.
Coronavirus | Ten States showing upward trajectory of daily new COVID-19 cases
The national weekly COVID-19 positivity rate has increased by 6.21% from 2.19 to 8.40% in the first seven days of March and April, the Health Ministry said.
Coronavirus | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive
"Currently, the chief minister is asymptomatic. But he is likely to be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College," CMO sources said.
Supreme Court dismisses pleas of Maharashtra and Anil Deshmukh against CBI probe
A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta upheld the Bombay High Court order for a CBI probe, saying the dramatis personae — Mr. Deshmukh and Mumbai Police ex-chief Param Bir Singh — involved and the "seriousness of the allegations" require investigation by an independent agency.
Varanasi court directs Archaeological Survey of India to hold survey of Gyanvapi Mosque adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple
A local court in Varanasi has directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque compound adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to find out whether it was a “superimposition, alteration or addition or there is structural overlapping of any kind, with or over, any other religious structure”.
India, China to hold 11th round of Corps Commander talks on April 9
The talks will be held at Chushul and scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., a defence source said.
Rohingya shall not be deported until procedure is followed: Supreme Court
The court refuses to order release of the refugees detained in Jammu.
Coronavirus | New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India due to high COVID-19 cases
The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on April 8, of which 17 were from India.
Biden seems ready to extend U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan
Mr. Biden has inched so close to the deadline that his indecision amounts almost to a decision to put off, at least for a number of months, a pullout of the remaining 2,500 troops and continue supporting the Afghan military at the risk of a Taliban backlash.
India to resume buying oil from Iran once U.S. sanctions ease
India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation by the Trump administration.
Coronavirus | Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital; to continue recovery in home isolation
Tendulkar was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for the dreaded virus on March 27.