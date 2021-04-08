Top news of the day: Naxals free abducted CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarh; Tamil Nadu reintroduces COVID-19 restrictions from April 10, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Rakeshwar Singh Minhas was handed over to local villagers and a group of journalists who acted as mediators to secure his release, a senior Chhattisgarh Police official said.

Buses plying between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will operate only with seated passengers, according to a State government order.

The national weekly COVID-19 positivity rate has increased by 6.21% from 2.19 to 8.40% in the first seven days of March and April, the Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive

"Currently, the chief minister is asymptomatic. But he is likely to be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College," CMO sources said.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta upheld the Bombay High Court order for a CBI probe, saying the dramatis personae — Mr. Deshmukh and Mumbai Police ex-chief Param Bir Singh — involved and the "seriousness of the allegations" require investigation by an independent agency.

A local court in Varanasi has directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque compound adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to find out whether it was a “superimposition, alteration or addition or there is structural overlapping of any kind, with or over, any other religious structure”.

The talks will be held at Chushul and scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., a defence source said.

The court refuses to order release of the refugees detained in Jammu.

The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on April 8, of which 17 were from India.

Mr. Biden has inched so close to the deadline that his indecision amounts almost to a decision to put off, at least for a number of months, a pullout of the remaining 2,500 troops and continue supporting the Afghan military at the risk of a Taliban backlash.

India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation by the Trump administration.

Tendulkar was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for the dreaded virus on March 27.