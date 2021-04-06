Top news of the day: President appoints N.V. Ramana as CJI with effect from April 24; After a contraction of 8%, expected growth of 12.5% for India, says IMF, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 live updates: April 6, 2021 | Kerala Assembly elections 2021 live updates: April 6, 2021 | West Bengal elections 2021 phase 3 live updates: April 6, 2021 | Assam elections 2021 third phase live updates: April 6, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6, 2021 urged people to vote in large numbers in the assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

After an estimated contraction of 8% in the fiscal year that ended March 31, India is projected to grow at 12.5 % during the current year, settling down to 6.9% growth year (FY22/23), according to the World Economic Outlook (WEO): Managing Divergent Recoveries, released by the IMF as the World Bank IMF Spring Meetings kick off virtually.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Also read: Coronavirus | Puri does not accept tourists without negative RT-PCR report

Like any other Assembly election, voters in Assam, where the final phase of polling ends on April 6, will be choosing a government by May 2. However, for the State, the election is likely to have implications beyond who wins and who loses. It could well settle some of the questions/issues that have come to define recent politics in the State.

Amid events to mark the 41st foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his partymen to create awareness among the people on welfare schemes run by the Central government and combat what he termed “false narratives” by opponents on the controversial farm laws and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice N.V. Ramana as Chief Justice of India with effect from April 24. Incumbent CJI Sharad A. Bobde had recommended Justice Ramana, the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court, for appointment as the 48th Chief Justice of India in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Law and Justice on March 24.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on April 6 met the United States' Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, in New Delhi and the two leaders discussed a range of issues including climate finance, joint research and collaboration.

Police are exploring all channels, including contacting local villagers, to trace the missing CoBRA commando whom the Maoists claim to have abducted after an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region three days back, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A solution of the Afghan civil war should balance the ethnic and religious groups of Afghanistan and no group should be left out of the final settlement of the war, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov here on Tuesday after holding bilateral discussions with his Indian counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar. Mr Lavrov said India and Russia are working for stability and connectivity in the Asia-Pacific and urged that “security alliances” should not come up in Asia.

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm to transfer ‘Right to Use’ for some of its 800 MHz spectrum in three circles to the Mukesh Ambani-led firm.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said Indian cricketers are "more tolerant" when it comes to dealing with mental health issues compared to those from England and Australia, but acknowledged that being confined to bio-bubbles amid a raging pandemic is not easy for anyone.

COVID-19 is spreading at a fast pace with an increase in the intensity of the pandemic and the next four weeks are going to be very critical, the Centre said on Tuesday as it stressed on people's participation to control the second wave of the contagion.