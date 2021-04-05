Top news of the day: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns; French anti-corruption agency AFA found Dassault paid €1 million to middleman for Rafale deal, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Congress on Monday asked for a thorough inquiry into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal after a French media portal reported that the aircraft manufacturers, Dassault Aviation, had paid €1.1 million to a middleman and demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latest ‘revelations’.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on April 5 resigned from the State Cabinet. The resignation comes after the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary investigation into the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh, on April 5 said that the fight against Maoists will be intensified in the coming days and the loss of lives of jawans will not go waste.

The Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine may be cleared for emergency use in India within 10 days, a highly placed official confirmed to The Hindu on condition of anonymity.

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its home loan rate to 6.95% effective April 1. With the revision, the lowest rate of 6.70% regime for limited period ended in March 31.

Urging people not to believe rumours on a total lockdown after polling for Assembly election on April 6, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Monday said restrictions will certainly be tightened in COVID-19 containment areas.

The hilly areas of north India and the plains are likely to receive widespread rainfall from April 5-9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Karnataka High Court order restoring a corruption complaint filed by a private investor against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in connection with a housing project proposal for middle and low income groups on 26 acres in Bengaluru.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 5 asserted that she would win the ongoing State polls despite injury and eventually aim for power in Delhi.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for polling on April 6, with more than 9,000 police personnel being deployed in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman's contentious run-out in the second ODI against South Africa has sparked a debate on spirt of the game with Marylebone Cricket Club saying it was "up to the umpires to decide" if Quinton de Kock had attempted to mislead the batsman.

Rajasthan Royals organised a stadium live show in Jaipur to launch their jersey for the IPL 2021 beginning April 9. The IPL starts in Chennai on Friday.