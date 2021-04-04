Top news of the day: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered from Chhattisgarh forest; Modi asks central teams to visit Maharashtra in view of its COVID-19 situation, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Sukma encounter | Bodies of 17 jawans recovered from the jungles, toll rises to 22

Police recovered bullet-riddled bodies of 17 jawans in the jungles of Chhattisgarh on April 4, raising to 22 the number of security personnel killed in a fierce gunbattle with Naxals the previous day — the biggest massacre in more than a year that also left 30 injured.

Campaign on COVID-appropriate behaviour planned between April 6 and 14.

State’s Health and Family Welfare Department issued an order on the day Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said wearing masks was unnecessary in Assam.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | After Nandigram, contest heats up Singur

Agriculture and industry have come full circle in a battle of prestige over what was once a site of resistance.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | I will stop acting if it impedes my politics, Kamal Haasan says

At a press meet in Coimbatore, the MNM president said he would complete the films he had committed to and earn money so that he could continue working for the people without being dependent on others.

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress has no vision for Assam development, says Amit Shah

Accusing the Congress of giving a free hand to poachers in the Kaziranga National Park, he said the rhino — Assam’s pride — would have been a thing of the past had Congress continued to rule the State.

Kerala Assembly Elections | Rahul seeks to woo voters with NYAY, promises ₹6,000 every month to the poor

“The UDF is proposing something revolutionary. Something that has never been tried in any Indian state before,” Mr. Gandhi told an election meeting at Vellamunda in Mananthavady.

Terror financing case | Pakistan anti-terrorism court jails five aides of Hafiz Saeed

Three of them — Umar Bahadar, Nasarullah and Samiullah — have been convicted for the first time since the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore pronounced its verdict some time ago in the terror financing cases registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police. The other two — JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid and senior leader Prof Zafar Iqbal — had already been convicted for many years in other terror financing cases.

In the biggest city of Yangon, one group marched through the Insein district chanting and singing protest songs and cradling eggs bearing the slogan “Spring Revolution.” Many of the eggs also bore a drawing of the three-fingered salute, a symbol of resistance to the February 1 coup.

Supreme Court order on interest waiver | Public sector banks may have to take ₹2,000-crore hit

The judgement covers loans above ₹2 crore as loans below this got blanket interest on interest waiver in November 2020. Compound interest support scheme for loan moratorium cost the government ₹5,500 crore during 2020-21 and the scheme covered all borrowers including the prompt one who did not avail moratorium.

The BCCI has decided to keep Indore and Hyderabad as stand by venues for the upcoming IPL beginning on April 9 following a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, which is scheduled to host 10 games.