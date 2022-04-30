The major news headlines of the day and more.

India continues to be singed by a string of heatwaves since late March. | Photo Credit: PTI

May temperatures to be unrelenting across north, west India

Heatwaves in May are likely to persist over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Mrutunjay Mohapatra, Director-General, IMD, said.

Enforcement Directorate seizes ₹5,551 crore deposits of smartphone giant Xiaomi Technology India under FEMA

ED alleged that under the cover of various unrelated documentary façade created among the group entities, the company sent the amounts overseas in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Contempt pleas new burden on courts, says CJI

The CJI pointed to how courts, already over-burdened, had to deal with the “new problem” of “contempt petitions” triggered by the “deliberate inaction” on the part of governments that chose to ignore judgments and orders.

Gen. Manoj Pande takes charge as Army chief

Gen. Manoj Pande, who was serving as the vice chief, became the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to helm the force.

AMMA convenes meeting to discuss action against rape-accused producer Vijay Babu

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) has convened its executive committee meeting on Sunday, in which possible action against Mr.Babu is expected to be taken up for discussion.

ED attaches ₹7 crore assets of actor Jacqueline Fernandez over conman links

Some gifts and fixed deposits are understood to have been attached by ED after a provisional order was issued by it under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

‘Executed Indian-origin Malaysian accorded full due process under law’

The Singapore Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs replied to their Malaysian counterparts that Dharmalingam had been accorded full due process under the law, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday.

France gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron

Cost of living was the main theme in the presidential election campaign and looks set to be equally prominent ahead of June legislative elections that Mr. Macron’s party and its allies must win if he is to be able to implement his policies.

Inadequate testing, poor expertise in battery making ail India’s electric vehicle industry

The government had ordered a probe last month after an electric scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola’s electric mobility arm caught fire in Pune.

DHFL-Yes Bank case: CBI searches premises of prominent realtors in Mumbai, Pune

The CBI began searches at the premises of some prominent builders at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank corruption case.

BCCI reschedules Ranji Trophy knockout dates, final from June 22

Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, communicated the revised itinerary, along with ground allotment and telecast arrangement details, to the BCCI affiliates in an email.

Sindhu settles for bronze at Badminton Asia Championships

The 26-year-old started the match on a positive note but could not keep the winning momentum going, losing 21-13 19-21 16-21 to the top seed and world no. 2 Yamaguchi in the clash, which lasted one hour and six minutes.