Top news of the day: Several States defer COVID-19 vaccination for 18+; Supreme Court says clampdown on people seeking COVID-19 help amounts to contempt of court, and more

A Special Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat said any move by any State to punish citizens who take to the social media to seek help for oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 drugs, beds, hospitalisation, etc, amid a rampaging second wave would attract contempt of court action.

Several States including Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have deferred the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive, which is scheduled to be rolled out for all adults from May 1. Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh too have flagged shortage of vaccine.

A relative mourns next to the remains of a COVID-19 victim after a mass cremation at a cremation ground in New Delhi on April 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Council of Ministers met via video conferencing to discuss the second wave, terming it “a once in a century crisis”, a government statement said.

Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu launches Twitter handle for those seeking beds

The State government has launched a new Twitter handle @104_GoTN for the benefit of people seeking beds for patients with COVID-19. Those seeking beds may also use the hashtag #BedsForTN to maximise reach and filter messages, a release said.

He appeared in several historic cases, including the Kesavananda Bharati case or the Basic Structure Doctrine case.

The government has constituted a seven-member monitoring committee to supervise the functioning of the plant.

Activists approach Supreme Court to ensure dry rations, transport as curbs hit workers again.

According to the agency, the group floated various schemes to collect huge amounts of money from small-time investors on false promises of phenomenal returns. However, it defaulted on re-payments.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping sends condolences to Indian PM Modi over India’s COVID-19 situation. Mr. Xi said China is willing to enhance cooperation with India on fighting COVID-19 and provide support and assistance to India,” the Communist Party-run Global Times reported.

It’s the second tank believed to be leaking waste left from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The first was discovered in 2013. Many more of the 149 single-walled storage tanks at the site are suspected of leaking.

A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country’s deadliest civilian disasters.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity – stood at (minus) 8.6% in March 2020.

In a statement, the two companies said their submission to the European Medicines Agency was based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed the vaccine to be safe and effective. The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

Coronavirus | Facebook to roll out vaccine finder tool on mobile app in India

In this tool, vaccine centre locations and their hours of operation have been provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Tomar was already 60-plus when she picked up a gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.

The 29-year-old from Gujarat, who was retained by Rajasthan this year after being bought for ₹ 3 crore in 2020 IPL auction, made the announcement on his social media account.

Anand, who had started out as a photojournalist, joined cinematographer P.C. Sreeram as his assistant and worked on several films with him. He made his debut as a cinematographer with the Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath starring Mohanlal, and went on to crank the camera for films in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. His first film won him the National Film Award for Cinematography.