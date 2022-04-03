Security personnel patrol in front of the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan President dissolves National Assembly; fresh elections within 90 days

In a highly controversial move, Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan stunned a determined Opposition on Sunday by recommending snap elections, minutes after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

A statement issued by WHO on Saturday said the suspension is in response to the outcomes of its post EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection held between March 14–22, 2022 and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

Sri Lankan government restores access to social media following backlash

Sri Lanka blocked all major social media platforms and messaging apps since Sunday morning, even as public criticism grows over the Rajapaksa administration’s crisis response.

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen

This is the third instance of the Lankan navy picking up Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation, since March 29.

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits will be able to return to the Valley soon: RSS chief

Mohan Bhagwat also praised The Kashmir Files, saying it has created public awareness across the country and outside about the reality behind the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

Six killed, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Taliban announce ban on poppy production in Afghanistan

The order warns farmers that their crops will be burned and they can be jailed if they proceed with the harvest. The ban is reminiscent of the Taliban’s previous rule in the late 1990s when the religion-driven movement outlawed poppy production.

Human Rights Watch accuses Russian forces of ‘apparent war crimes’ in Ukraine

Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a statement saying it had found “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” in Russian-controlled regions such as Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

Goods exports in 2021-22 33% higher than pre-pandemic levels, says Piyush Goyal

Engineering goods exports hit a record $111 billion, of which about $16 billion worth goods were shipped to the U.S. alone.

Unemployment rate decreasing in India: CMIE

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s monthly time series data revealed that the overall unemployment rate in India was 8.10% in February 2022, which fell to 7.6% in March.

Australia beat England by 71 runs to win women’s cricket world cup

The victory continued Australia’s dominance of the 50-over format with their seventh title from 12 World Cups and extended their one-day international record to 38 wins from 39 matches over the past four years.

Junior Women’s hockey World Cup | India stuns Germany 2-1 to seal quarterfinal berth

India, who thrashed a lowly Wales 5-1 in its opening Pool D match on Saturday, scored through two penalty corner conversions by Lalremsiami (2nd minute) and Mumtaz Khan (25th) to emerge winners.

IPL 2022 | Lucknow relies on batting prowess to come good against Hyderabad

LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.