Top news of the day: Five security personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh; Poll panel cuts campaign ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours, and more

According to the police, some Naxals are also suspected to have been killed during the exchange of fire.

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission cuts campaign ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours

On April 2, the poll panel banned Mr. Sarma from campaigning for the April 6 polls for 48 hours after finding that a speech he made violated the MCC. He had said Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary would be jailed if he engaged in extremism.

Kerala Assembly Elections | A battle over continuity

The battle lines are drawn between those who set store by the certitude encapsulated in the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) catchphrase “Urappanu LDF” (‘It’s LDF, for sure’) and those who don’t.

The Union Home said the development of Tamil Nadu could happen only when the corruption and dynastic politics of the DMK and Congress were eliminated.

West Bengala Assembly Elections | 22% of candidates in State’s phase-IV polls face criminal cases

In its analysis of affidavits of 372 of 373 candidates from 44 constituencies, the Association for Democratic Reforms found that 17% of them had serious criminal cases.

Eight States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh — have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases and reported 81.42% of the new cases.

Mr. Vaze was arrested on March 13 by the central agency that was charged with sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. After arresting him at 11.50 p.m., the NIA’s spokesperson had said he was arrested for his “role and involvement in placing explosives laden vehicle near Carmichael Road.”

The farmers were protesting against the Chief Minister’s visit as part of their boycott of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janta Party leaders in the State in view of the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

Mr. Khan decided that Pakistan cannot go ahead with any trade with India under the current circumstances after holding consultations with key members of his Cabinet on importing cotton and sugar from the neighbouring country.

Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on April 3, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the February 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians.

A cybersecurity attack targeted a vulnerability in Accellion, a third-party vendor that is used to securely transfer files, the university said in a statement.

The properties include two resorts in Gangtok and Alappuza, office premises and land parcels, owned by various entities of one Carnoustie Group.

IPL 2021 | BCCI hopeful of conducting IPL matches in Mumbai despite surge in coronavirus cases

Indore and Hyderabad have been kept as stand by venues for the IPL in case the COVID-19 situation spirals out of control.