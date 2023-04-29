April 29, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won’t resign, blames Congress

Facing allegations of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 29 said he is ready for “any kind of investigation” but won’t resign from his post as it would mean he has accepted the charges against him. “I am completely innocent and have full faith in Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation,” Mr. Singh told reporters at his residence in Bishnoharpur, about 40 km from Gonda city. “Resigning as president of Wrestling Federation of India is not a big deal for me, but I will not resign as a criminal.”

Defamation case | Gujarat High Court posts Rahul Gandhi’s plea for final hearing on May 2

The Gujarat High Court on April 29 posted Rahul Gandhi’s plea challenging a Surat court order declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case for final hearing on May 2. Earlier in the day, Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued on behalf of Mr. Gandhi, told the Gujarat High Court that “very serious ex-facie vitiating factors” about the trial’s process led to the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

Large presence of Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean region, India keeping close watch: Navy Chief

There is a “large presence” of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region and India keeps a “very close watch” on the developments in the region to protect and preserve its national interests in the maritime domain, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said on April 29. He also said that the Indian Navy is seized of the docking of various PLA Navy ships at ports in Pakistan, and it is “keeping a watch on it”. Asked about the threat aspects, the Navy Chief spoke of both conventional and non-conventional threats, besides those emerging from what he described as “silent and inclusive paradigm” resulting in a “web of threats” that are emerging.

India’s ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border management agreements by Beijing: Jaishankar

India wants to ensure that its relations with all countries advance without seeking exclusivity, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said as he underlined that China falls into a somewhat different category because of the currently “abnormal” nature of ties which is an outcome of a violation of border management agreements by Beijing. Mr. Jaishankar, who arrived in Santo Domingo on his first official visit to the Dominican Republic, also said that India has seen a dramatic expansion in connectivity, contacts, and cooperation across the region. Pakistan, however, remains an exception to this in view of cross-border terrorism, he said on Friday while addressing the diplomatic corps and young minds of the diplomatic school of the Dominican Republic.

People of Karnataka will respond to verbal abuse by Congress with votes, says PM Modi

In an oblique response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ remark against him and also Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ comment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the response to the ’verbal abuse’ would come in the form of votes in the Assembly elections in Karnataka on May 10. Counting of votes is on May 13.

Nepal’s PM Prachanda’s visit to India delayed till June due to internal reasons: top aide

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s proposed visit to India has been delayed further due to internal reasons, including the jolt in the recent by-polls, and it is unlikely that his first foreign visit will take place before June, according to his top aide. This is the second time that Mr. Prachanda’s visit to India has been postponed due to internal reasons. The visit to India would have been his first foreign trip after he assumed charge as Prime Minister for the third time in December last year.

Dantewada blast | Naxals planted IED around two months ago, say Chhattisgarh Police

The IED which claimed the lives of 10 DFG personnel and a driver in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada was planted by Naxals at least two months ago through a ‘foxhole mechanism’, Bastar Police said. According to the police, the Naxals had planted the IED beneath the road by digging a tunnel through a ‘foxhole mechanism’ which is a style of digging tunnel because of which it became undetectable.”De-mining is done on the said road from time to time. Prima-facie it appears that the IED was planted far below the road through ‘foxhole mechanism’ [a style of digging tunnel] due to which it could not be detected during the de-mining exercise,” the police said.

Meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka elections: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 29 hinted that a meeting of Opposition leaders may take place in Patna after the crucial Karnataka Assembly polls were over as many would be busy electioneering there. The JD(U) supremo said issues related to forging Opposition unity could be expected to be thrashed out at this meeting. “We will definitely sit together and discuss the issue pertaining to the formation of an alliance of Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Galwan hero’s wife becomes Army officer; posted to eastern Ladakh

Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, has been commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant, officials said on April 29. She has been posted to a frontline base along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they said Lt. Singh on Saturday completed her one-year training at the Chennai-based Officers Training Academy.

Twitter takes down tweets globally in response to Punjab & Haryana High Court directive

Twitter globally took down tweets from Indian users in response to an order from the Punjab & Haryana High Court issued in February, according to information from the social media platform provided to Saurav Das, a transparency activist and journalist whose posts were removed from the platform recently. The Hindu has seen a copy of the notice, sent to Mr. Das after he filed a complaint with Twitter under provisions of the IT Rules, 2021.

Wife of slain IAS officer moves Supreme Court against ex-MP Anand Mohan’s release

The widow of murdered Gopalganj District Magistrate and IAS officer G. Krishnaiah has moved the Supreme Court against a tweak in the Bihar prison law which facilitated the premature release of former Bihar MP and gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband in 1994. Mohan was released from Saharsa prison on Thursday.

Airstrikes, artillery continue as Sudan fighting enters third week

The sounds of air strikes, anti-aircraft weaponry and artillery could be heard in Khartoum early on April 29 and dark smoke rose over parts of the city, as fighting in Sudan entered a third week. Fighting between the Army and a rival paramilitary force continued despite the announcement of a 72-hour ceasefire extension on April 28, when strikes by air, tanks and artillery rocked Khartoum and the adjacent cities of Bahri and Ombdurman.

Pakistan’s efforts for peace should not be seen as weakness: Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir said on April 29 that the armed forces were fully capable of defending the country and its “efforts for peace should never be taken as a sign of weakness.” Mr. Munir was addressing the passing out parade of cadets at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, in the Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Asserting that Pakistan wants peace in the region and with its neighbours, the Army chief warned that “our efforts for peace should never be taken as a sign of weakness.” “We have the will, capability and capacity to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we are well aware of the ways and means to do it,” the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said.

Fire at Crimea oil reservoir after drone strike: official

A massive fire erupted at an oil reservoir in Crimea after it was hit by a drone, a Russia-appointed official there reported on April 29. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of the Black Sea peninsula’s port city of Sevastopol, posted videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel. Mr. Razvozhayev said the fire was assigned the highest ranking in terms of how complicated it will be to extinguish.

MI vs RR: Misfiring Mumbai vary of Rajasthan’s batting prowess

Misfiring Mumbai Indians will have to bring their ‘A-game’ to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals’ juggernaut when the two teams meet in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on April 30. RR are currently at the top of the table with some incredible performances — for example their one-sided routing of Chennai Super Kings. Despite losing two of their last three matches, the Sanju Samson-led side is in prime form and has been delivering in all departments of the game.