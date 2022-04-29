The major news headlines of the day and more.

Jignesh Mevani gets bail in assault case

The Barpeta district and sessions court gave Mr. Mevani bail on a PR bond of ₹1,000 in the second case of allegedly assaulting and pawing a woman police officer on April 21.

Intense heat broils large swathes of India, IMD says no relief for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the spell of heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days.

Karachi attack underlines need for taking ‘undifferentiated’ position against terrorism: India

External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India’s stand against all forms of terrorism has been “steadfast”.

Suggest reforms in banking and other sectors, PM Modi tells business leaders

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the three-day Global Patidar Business Summit 2022, Mr. Modi said the government was working on creating conducive atmosphere for ordinary people to become entrepreneurs.

AAP leader Atishi highlights ‘Kejriwal model of governance’ at UNGA

Atishi’s address at the UNGA won accolades from her party members, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Quota candidates with more marks are entitled to General category seats: SC

Supreme court said in such circumstances, the appointments of OBC candidates could not have been considered against the seats available in the reserved category.

TN Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre for sending assistance to Sri Lanka

All political parties represented in the House, including the BJP, supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

58-year-old Odisha MLA takes Matriculation exam with friends

Angad Kanhar, the 58-year-old legislator, could not appear for his Matriculation examination due to personal difficulties when he was in school and sat for the examination at Phulbani in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Friday.

China to permit ‘some’ Indian students to return: Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine in Chinese colleges, are stuck in India after they returned home as the coronavirus broke out in December 2019.

UN head condemns Russian attack on civilians during Ukraine visit

The fresh attacks came as UN chief Antonio Guterres surveyed the destruction in small towns outside the capital that saw some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.

Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets

Mr. Musk had to convince the banks that Twitter produced enough cash flow to service the debt he sought.

Govt asks state-run petroleum firms to consider buying Russian oil assets

The call on petroleum companies to explore buying the stake in Rosneft came after BP CEO Bernard Looney met Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in March.

Despite challenges, Sri Lanka adapts to continue welcoming tourists

As Sri Lanka’s economic crisis intensifies amid reports of the country running low on fuel, power cuts and anti-Government protests gathering steam, nervous tourists are cancelling tickets and holidays.

Sindhu enters BAC semifinals, assures India of a medal

The fourth-seeded Sindhu, who had claimed a bronze in the 2014 Gimcheon edition, got the better of the fifth-seeded Chinese 21-9 13-21 21-19 in a quarterfinal match that lasted an hour and 16 minutes.