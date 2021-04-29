Top news of the day: Covaxin price for States cut to ₹400; over 76% turnout recorded in final phase of Bengal polls, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Bharat Biotech has announced a cut in price of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin it plans to sell to the States to ₹400 per dose from the earlier ₹600. “Recognising the enormous challenges in the public healthcare system, we have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of ₹400/ dose,”, Bharat Biotech said in its announcement.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, in an observation, said there can’t be adhocism in dealing with a pandemic.

The Health Ministry has issued the “Revised guidelines for home isolation of mild/asymptomatic COVID-19 cases”, in which it advised against attempting to procure or administer Remdesivir injections at home, underlining that it should be administered only in a hospital setting.

After receiving a complaint that persons with disabilities (PwD) were being made to wait for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has asked the Health and Family Welfare Ministry to ensure PwD are given priority.

Childhood vaccinations are crucial to ensure the health and well-being of children, and must not be delayed or missed, stressed experts at The Hindu’s wellness webinar, held on April 29.

Coronavirus | Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed

The portals of the four Himalayan temples known as Chardham, however, will open as scheduled, but only for priests to perform regular prayers.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Over 76% turnout recorded in final phase

About 76.07% voter turnout was recorded till 5 p.m. in 35 Assembly constituencies in the eighth and final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press statement on Thursday that the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021 “in no way alters the constitutional and legal responsibilities of the elected Government” to take necessary action in areas of health and education.

A large number of goods are in the process of being sourced from China, including oxygen concentrators, on a commercial basis.

The advisory asked U.S. citizens to leave India ‘as soon as it is safe to do so’ in view of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic as it has restricted access to medical care.

Farhan Haq’s comment comes a day after he said that the U.N. had offered the assistance of its integrated supply chain if it was required but the offer was declined by India.

“The Oversight Board has overturned Facebook’s original decision to remove a post about India’s Sikh community under its rules on dangerous individuals and organisations,” the Board, an independent body set up by Facebook, said while expressing concerns that Facebook did not review the user’s appeal against its original decision.

The biggest tech firms also have such financial firepower, the watchdog says, that they can invest vast sums to better integrate payment tools into their systems, thus heightening the risk of locking in consumers into their platform.

IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings have task cut out against RCB

Smarting from a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, it will not be an easy task for a struggling Punjab side to stand up to the challenge thrown by a RCB team, which has been firing on all cylinders.