April 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Will file FIR in wrestlers sexual harassment case, Delhi Police inform Supreme Court

The Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court on April 28 that it will register a FIR on the basis of sexual harassment allegations raised by women wrestlers, including a minor girl, against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. “We have decided to register an FIR. It will be registered today,” Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the police, informed a Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha.

Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

The protesting wrestlers rejoiced “the first step towards victory” as Delhi Police decided to file an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but they will continue their agitation and demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds. “This is first step towards victory but our protest will continue,” one of the wrestlers told reporters at Jantar Mantar, where they put up huge banners, with one of those listing all the ongoing criminal proceedings against Mr. Bhushan.

Excise policy scam | Delhi court denies bail to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on April 28 denied bail to former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case pertains to now scrapped excise policy scam since February. The order on the bail was announced by special judge, M.K. Nagpal. Detailed court order is awaited in the matter. The same court, had on March 31, dismissed Mr Sisodia’s bail application in the corruption case in the excise policy scam, saying he was “prima facie the architect” in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around ₹90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

India, Russia reiterate commitment to defence partnership; acknowledge ‘long-lasting’ ties at SCO sidelines

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence of Russia Army General Sergei K Shoigu on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on April 28. The two Ministers discussed wide-ranging issues of bilateral defence cooperation, including military-to-military ties as well as industrial partnership, a press release stated. They also discussed the Russian Defence industry’s participation in the ‘Make in India’ initiative and ways to provide further impetus to it.

India-China border situation ‘generally stable’: China’s Defence Minister tells Rajnath Singh

After India firmly told China that its violation of the border pacts has “eroded” the entire basis of bilateral ties, China’s Defence Ministry on April 28 said the situation at the border is “generally stable” and both sides should put the boundary issue in an “appropriate position” and promote its transition to “normalised management”. China’s Defence Minister General Li Shangfu, who is in New Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers conference, held a 45-minute-long meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Thursday during which the two ministers discussed the standoff at the eastern Ladakh area since May 2020.

Register FIRs against hate speech even in absence of complaints, Supreme Court directs States

The Supreme Court on April 28 directed States to suo motu register FIRs on hate speech incidents and proceed against offenders without waiting for someone to lodge a complaint. A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna said the court’s order would apply to all hate-speech makers irrespective of their religion. The secular nature of the nation has to be protected, the court stressed.

Supreme Court directs U.P. to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmed, his brother

The Supreme Court on April 28 asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to explain why gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother were “paraded” while being taken for medical examination to a hospital on the day they were shot to death at point-blank range in full view of TV cameras by assailants posing as journalists. “We have seen the video footage...Why were they not taken to the entrance… Why were they paraded?” a Bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State police.

Jiah Khan death | Mumbai court acquits Sooraj Pancholi due to lack of evidence in abetment of suicide case

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on April 28 acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in case of actor Jiah Khan’s abetment of suicide in 2013, due to paucity of evidence. Special judge A. S. Sayyed acquitted Pancholi due to paucity of evidence. He has been out on bail since 2013. The court told Jiah’s mother Rabiya Khan she can appeal against the acquittal in Bombay High Court.

Lalu back in Patna after nearly seven months, buzz on role in Opposition unity moves

RJD president Lalu Prasad returned to his home turf of Bihar amid a buzz that he will throw his weight behind Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to forge “Opposition unity” ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls. Prasad, whose unconditional offer of support to Mr. Kumar, an arch rival, helped the latter survive in power while elbowing out former ally BJP, is back home after a gap of seven months which saw him travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant operation followed by a long period of recuperation in Delhi.

Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension

Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan’s capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county’s two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds. After two weeks of fighting that has turned the capital into a war zone and thrown Sudan into turmoil, a wide-ranging group of international mediators — including African and Arab nations, the U.N. and the United States — were intensifying their pressure on the rival generals to enter talks on resolving the crisis.

Former chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s remarks on combat preparedness ‘quoted out of context’: Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Army on April 28 dismissed media reports quoting its former chief General (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement on military’s combat preparedness and future threats to the country, saying his off the record remarks were “quoted out of context”. The Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army’s media wing, issued a statement after senior journalist Hamid Mir revealed recently in a TV show that Mr. Bajwa in a meeting with 20-25 journalists in 2021 stated that “the Pakistan Army was not capable of combat”. Mr. Mir revealed in the TV show that Mr. Bajwa in the meeting stated that Pakistan was not in a condition to fight a war with India, Geo News reported.

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source

Former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr. Pence’s appearance before a grand jury in Washington scrutinizing the president he once loyally served is a milestone in the Justice Department’s investigation and likely gives prosecutors a key first-person account about certain conversations and events in the weeks preceding the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It also carries significant political implications, coming as Mr. Pence hints at entering the 2024 presidential race and a potential run against Mr. Trump, the Republican front-runner.

BBC chief quits amid furore over role in Boris Johnson loan

The chairman of the BBC quit on April 28 after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the former Prime Minister’s turbulent term continue to rattle U.K. public life. The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp helped arrange the line of credit weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

Core sector output dips to 5-month low of 3.6% in March

Growth in India’s eight core sectors’ output fell to a five-month low of 3.6% in March from 7.2% in February, with electricity and cement production slipping from a year ago, and crude oil output falling for the tenth successive month. Coal production jumped 12.2% in March, while fertilisers and steel output grew 9.7% and 8.8% respectively – relatively slower than recent months – as per data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on April 28.

Qatar to host 2027 World Cup in men’s basketball

Qatar is going to host another World Cup. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) picked Qatar to host the 2027 edition of its marquee men’s World Cup. It did not say whether there were any other bidders. Doha will stage all games in the 32-team event, FIBA said, citing upgraded subway and public transport networks that were completed for the men’s football World Cup played last November and December.

IPL 2023: KKR vs GT | Resurgent Gujarat stands in way of Kolkata’s revival

A resurgent Gujarat Titans, boasting a power-packed bowling unit, will come in the way of Kolkata Knight Riders’ revival hopes when the two teams cross swords in the IPL in Kolkata on April 29. The home side’s misfiring campaign finally came on track after they fired in unison to snap their four-match losing streak with a convincing win at Bangalore.