The major news headlines of the day and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district, Assam, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi promises to remove AFSPA completely from Northeast

Mr. Modi said that the effect of BJP’s “double engine” government was evident in the return of permanent peace and speedy development in Assam.

Labour and Employment Ministry’s 2021 third-quarter survey finds increase of 4 lakh jobs

The Ministry’s establishment-based survey, which covered 10,834 units in the third round, found employment had increased from 3.10 crore in July-September 2021 to 3.145 crore in the next quarter.

Need to prepare for ‘short swift wars’, says IAF Chief

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari said the recent experiences of the Indian Air Force and the evolving geopolitical scenario demands it to be operationally and logistically responsive at all times.

Don’t want to be country’s president, would rather be PM or UP CM: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati made the remarks on Thursday while dismissing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remark suggesting that the BJP could make her the country’s president.

We didn’t go to him, he came to us: Bhupesh Baghel on Prashant Kishor snub

“Mr. Kishor wanted to show us a presentation, which we all saw. And I believe he decided to knock at our doors because the country needs the Congress today,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

Police issue lookout notice against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

Considering that a lookout notice has been issued against him, Vijay Babu will be nabbed the moment he lands at any airport in the country.

Koregaon-Bhima commission summons Sharad Pawar on May 5, 6

The panel had earlier summoned Mr. Pawar in 2020, but he could not appear before it due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition, to continue as MPCC chief

Kamal Nath resigned from the post as per the Congress party’s ‘one person-one post’ policy.

India-Japan ties have deepened in every sphere in 70 years: PM Modi

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s recent visit to India for the annual summit laid out a roadmap for deepening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries in a post-COVID world, Mr. Modi said.

European leaders blast Russia’s decision to cut natural gas shipments to Poland, Bulgaria as ‘blackmail’

Russia’s move on Wednesday to use its most essential export as leverage marked a dramatic escalation in the economic war of sanctions and counter-sanctions.

Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet

COVID-19 cases in Taiwan have been increasing since late March and on April 28, the island reported over 11,000 new cases.

Biden to meet PM Modi at Tokyo Quad summit in May

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Japan and South Korea next month where he will hold bilateral meetings with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

IndiGo becomes first airline to land aircraft using indigenous navigation system GAGAN

The flight was conducted using an ATR-72 aircraft and landed at the Kishangarh airport in Rajasthan on April 27 morning, using GPS-aided geo-augmented navigation (GAGAN), jointly developed by ISRO and AAI.

IP protection: India among most challenging economies, says USTR

In its 2022 Special 301 Report, the USTR designated seven countries — Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia and Venezuela — in the Priority Watch List.

Jadeja should lead the side with belief and authority

Since becoming Chennai Super Kings’ captain, the left-handed Jadeja has not been the destructive player he once was.

Ben Stokes appointed as captain of England’s test cricket team

Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root, who quit the role two weeks ago with England having only won one of its last 17 test matches.