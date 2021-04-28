Top news of the day: Serum Institute reduces Covishield price for States to ₹300; COVID-19 vaccine registration begins for 18+, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives,” Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

As the registration of all citizens above 18 years of age for vaccination against COVID-19 started on the CoWIN portal at 4 p.m. on April 28, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced trying to register themselves for the third phase of the inoculation drive that is scheduled to begin from May 1.

New protocol on Remdesivir use | It appears Centre wants people to die, says Delhi High Court

“This is wrong. This is a complete non-application of mind. Now people who do not have oxygen will not get Remdesivir either. It appears you want people to die,” Justice Prathiba M. Singh said.

It will provide the much-needed boost for COVID-19 vaccination programme in India, say researchers.

It will use technology developed for Tejas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the procurement during a meeting to discuss the liquid medical oxygen supply for COVID-19 management, the Prime Minister’s Office said. It said Mr. Modi ordered procurement at the earliest and sent to the States with high COVID-19 case burden.

Assembly Elections | Election Commission mandates rules for counting day

Negative test or both doses of vaccine mandatory for candidates and agents.

Legislation is deemed to have come into effect from April 27.

The order came despite serious objections raised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the State. Mr. Mehta said Mr. Kappan was found COVID negative in an RT-PCR test and he cannot be singled out among other inmates for treatment in a hospital in Delhi.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 43 km west of northern Assam’s Tezpur town and at a depth of 17 km.

Lawmakers at the European Parliament voted in favour of the agreement sealed between the U.K. government and the EU.

The auto major was supposed to take the shutdown of its two plants in Gurugram and Manesar in June, but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, it decided to take it one month earlier in order to save oxygen for medical needs.

The ban on Zoysa, a left-arm seamer, is backdated to October 31, 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.