April 27, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Mumbai terror attack case prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam replaces Poonam Mahajan as Mumbai North Central BJP candidate

The BJP announced on April 27 its decision to replace incumbent Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan, daughter of former Union Minister late Pramod Mahajan, with lawyer Ujjwal Deorai Nikam for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. In 2014, Ms. Mahajan secured victory from the Mumbai North Central seat, triumphing over incumbent MP Priya Dutt, daughter of the late actor and Congress leader Sunil Dutt. She repeated this success in the 2019 general elections too. Ms. Mahajan previously held the position of president of BJP’s youth wing.

Army called to control raging forest fire in Uttarakhand, IAF using Bambi Buckets to douse flames

A massive forest fire sweeping through the dense foliage of the mountains of Uttarakhand, since the last 60 hours, has gutted over 108 hectare of forest land in the State. With the fire reaching the vicinity of an Air Force Station near the Nanda range, Indian Air Force activated its aerial fire fighting capability and deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to douse the fire through Bambi Bucket Operations.

Yemen’s Houthis say their missile hit India-bound Andromeda Star oil ship in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthis said on April 27 their missiles hit the Andromeda Star oil tanker in the Red Sea, as they continue attacking commercial ships in the area in a show of support for Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war. The ship’s master reported damage to the vessel, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

PM Modi says INDIA bloc will be ‘vanquished’ after polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and attacked the Opposition INDIA bloc saying that they will be “vanquished” after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He says that the elections are about mission for developed India. PM Modi said that the country’s people wont tolerate the Opposition bloc’s alleged “One PM One year formula”. He said that the Congress and INDIA bloc have vowed to “murder social justice” and that the Congress has always insulted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and was planning to the reservation system for Dalits. Modi said that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu attacked Sanatan Dharma, calling it “dengue and malaria” and the Opposition alliance invited them to Maharashtra and “honoured” them. He also attacked the Opposition leaders for criticising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act if they come to power.

PM Modi has ensured doom, not development for all, says Kharge

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to take all Indians along the path of development, he ended up scripting doom for all by trying to stifle democracy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on April 27. When asked, Mr. Kharge declined to end the suspense over who will be the Congress candidates from the Amethi and Rae Bareli parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh. “Wait for a few days. The papers will come to me as I am required to put my signature. I will let you know then,” he said.

Arrest is a ‘classic case’ of assault against the Opposition, Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has told the Supreme Court that his arrest in the excise policy case is a “classic case” of assault mounted on the Opposition against the tenets of democracy, federalism, and fair elections. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is scheduled to hear Mr. Kejriwal’s case against his arrest on April 29.

Two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur district

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants allegedly attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours of April 27, police said. The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said. “The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targeting the camp. It started around 12.30 a.m and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF’s 128 battalion,” a senior police officer said.

Lok Sabha elections in Kerala | Voter turnout updated to 71.16%

The polling percentage for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala has been updated to 71.16%. The “final official” figures for Friday’s elections will be made available soon, the office of Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said on April 27 after issuing the update. As per the latest update, of the total electorate of 2,77,49,159 as many as 1,97,48,764 voters exercised their franchise on April 26. This includes 1,02,81,005 women, 94,67,612 men and 147 transgender voters. 71.72% of women voters, 70.57% of male voters and 40.05% of transgender voted on April 26.

Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while taking a seat in helicopter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 27 slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol.

Delhi Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a complaint case of ED for not attending summons

The Rouse Avenue Court on April 27 granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s recent complaint filed against him for alleged non-attendance of the summons in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. Amanatullah Khan appeared before the court following summons issued to him by the court. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Divya Malhotra, noted his presence, granting him bail on a personal bond of ₹15,000 and one surety of like amount.

Allahabad High Court grants bail to former MP Dhananjay Singh; refuses to postpone the seven-year sentence

The Allahabad High Court on April 27 granted bail to former MP Dhananjay Singh but refused his plea to suspend or stay a seven-year imprisonment sentence passed by a district court in a 2020 kidnapping and extortion case. After the high court order, Singh will be released on bail but he cannot contest the election.

Sandeshkhali arms recovery | TMC sniffs conspiracy, BJP claims ‘act of terror’

The recovery of arms and ammunition in multiple locations in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on April 26 sparked a verbal duel between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with the ruling party alleging that the saffron camp was orchestrating a plot to discredit the State during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The BJP was quick to hit back, accusing the TMC of shielding terrorists and having a tacit understanding with anti-national elements.

34,388 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive, Gaza Health Ministry says

At least 34,388 Palestinians have been killed and 77,437 others injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement on April 27. Some 32 have been killed and 69 others wounded over the past 24 hours, the Ministry said.

‘I can’t breathe’: Black man in Ohio tells police before he died, video shows

Ohio police released video of a Black man who died at a local hospital after repeatedly telling officers “I can’t breathe” as they pinned him to the floor of a bar and handcuffed him, evoking memories of the killing of George Floyd in 2020. In a body camera video released on April 25 by the Canton Police Department, officers are seen apprehending the man, identified as Frank Tyson, 53, who was suspected of leaving the scene of a single-car accident on April 18.

U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn’t order Navalny to be killed: Report

U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably didn’t order opposition politician Alexei Navalny killed at an Arctic prison camp in February, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 27. Mr. Navalny, 47 when he died, was Mr. Putin’s fiercest domestic critic. His allies, branded extremists by the authorities, accused Mr. Putin of having him murdered and have said they will provide proof to back their allegation.

Iraq’s Kurdish authorities working to resume Khor Mor gas supply after deadly attack

Iraqi Kurdish Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources said on April 27 that they are working with their partners to restore operations at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region after output was suspended due to a deadly drone attack. At least four Yemeni workers were killed and two other workers injured in the attack late on April 26, the Kurdish regional government said on X. It said gas supplies to power plants were also halted, resulting in a reduction of approximately 2,500 MW of power generation.

Palestinian athletes to be invited to Paris Olympics

Between six and eight Palestinian athletes are expected to compete at the Paris Olympics, with some set to be invited by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) even if they fail to qualify, its head Thomas Bach said. Mr. Bach told AFP on April 26 that qualification events for the Paris Games, which start on July 26, were ongoing for a number of sports.

IPL-17: CSK vs SRH | Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings face bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

Smarting from back-to-back losses, defending champion Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to return to winning ways when they face a formidable but bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Chennai on April 28. CSK had a good start to the season under new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad but they have been toppled by the Lucknow Super Giants twice in the last two games.