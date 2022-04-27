The major news headlines of the day and more.

PM Modi flags higher fuel price in Opposition-ruled States, seeks reduction in VAT

Mr. Modi urged the Chief Ministers of the Opposition-ruled States to reduce VAT in “national interest” and work in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Supreme Court fixes sedition challenge on May 5, says no more adjournments

The Supreme Court said that it would hear petitions against the sedition law for the entirety of court hours on May 5.

No Dharam Sansad in Roorkee as police impose Section 144 CrPC

A “Hindu Mahapanchayat” was scheduled in the village for Wednesday and the Supreme Court had warned that it will hold top officials responsible if any hate speech was made in the event.

Supreme Court asks Centre why Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan cannot be released

The Supreme Court said that if Tamil Nadu Governor disagreed with the decision of the State Cabinet to release Perarivalan, he should refer the matter back to the cabinet and not forward it to the President.

11 die of high-voltage electrocution during a procession near Thanjavur

The victims were participating in a chariot procession organised in memory of Tamil Saivaite saint Thirunavukkarasar, by a local prayer club formed and run by the villagers for more than nine decades.

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu accused of rape, naming the survivor

Vijay Babu, in a live video on Facebook, revealed the identity of the survivor and claimed himself to be the victim.

‘Best way forward is to focus on stopping the fighting’: Jaishankar on Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India’s choices and position are best placed to advance this.

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Aung San Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six year in prison related in other cases and has 10 more corruption charges against her.

LIC fixes price band at ₹902-949 for May 4 IPO

There will be a ₹60 discount for LIC policy holders, while retail investors and eligible LIC employees will get a ₹45 discount.

Govt to address pain points to encourage investments in India, says Nirmala Sitharaman in U.S.

The Finance Minister said she was open to receive suggestions, understand pain points and offer necessary redressal wherever possible.

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight

It is the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins.

Pull out of IPL, for all you care: Ravi Shastri tells Virat Kohli

Ravi Shastri said Virat Kohli has played “non-stop” cricket and captained the side across all formats.

IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals coach Ponting hopes to get campaign back on track

With three wins and four losses in the first seven matches of the season, Delhi Capitals are currently seventh in the points table.