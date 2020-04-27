Top news of the day: PM Modi hints at graded exit from lockdown; RBI announces special liquidity facility for mutual funds, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the Chief Ministers that while the lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak had yielded “positive results” and that the country had managed to “save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months” the danger of the virus was far from over and “constant vigilance is of paramount importance”.

A week before the scheduled end date of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to at least six Chief Ministers for the fourth time since the COVID-19 outbreak on the exit strategy from the lockdown, among other things. Meanwhile, China’s Wuhan city — the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak — discharged the last COVID-19 patient from hospital.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday noted that the States have been advised to stop using rapid antibody test kits procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics of China after it found wide variation in their sensitivity despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued two orders -- one suspending encashment of earned leave “initially” for one year and another freezing the Dearness Allowance (DA) at the current rate till July 2021 for its employees, teachers and pensioners.

The Internet is abundant with speculations about the health of Kim Jong-un. What triggered the rumours was his absence from the Day of the Sun celebrations on April 15 marking the birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung, his grandfather and the founder of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK that is popularly called North Korea). This is the first time Mr. Kim is missing the Day of the Sun festivities, the most important holiday in North Korea, since becoming leader in 2011 after his father’s death. Mr. Kim was last seen in the state media on April 12 when he visited an air force base. On April 11, he had attended a Polit Bureau meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, the capital city.

Diwan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were produced before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday noon and were remanded to the custody of the central agency till April 29.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a special window of ₹50,000 crore for Mutual Funds in view of the redemption pressure that the fund houses are facing. While announcing the window, the RBI said the liquidity stress was limited to high risk debt funds and the larger industry remained liquid. Under the scheme, the RBI will conduct repo operations of 90 day tenor at the fixed rate repo.

Seven Opposition parties in Sri Lanka have urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to reconvene Parliament, pledging “responsible cooperation” to his government in fighting the COVID-19.

U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president, joining a list of top Democrats, who have recently thrown their support behind the former vice-president.

This institution is not hostage of government, the Supreme Court said on Monday as it sought reply from the Centre on a plea seeking direction to authorities to allow migrant workers across the country to return home after conducting coronavirus tests.

The Vellore district administration in Tamil Nadu (TN) has erected brick walls on three highways connected to Chittoor district, as part of steps to tackle the COVID-19 spread. The walls with cement bricks came up all of a sudden on the Palamaner-Gudiyattam road, Chittoor-Tiruttani and Chittoor-Vellore roads.

As many as 11 trucks loaded with more than 13,000 cases of liquor meant for liquor shops in Puducherry have been stranded at the interstate border at Pattanur near Gorimedu for a few days now owing to the lockdown.