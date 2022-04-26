The major news headlines of the day and more.

A health worker displays vials of COVID-19 vaccines Corbevax and Covaxin at a dispensary in New Delhi on March 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

COVID-19 vaccines Corbevax, Covaxin get drug regulator nod for use in children

The move comes even as several State governments are now reimplementing COVID-19 protocols and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chief Ministers on April 27 on the emerging COVID-19 situation.

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi’s invite to join Congress

Ms. Gandhi invited Mr. Kishor to join the party as part of the empowered action group 2024 with defined responsibility. Mr. Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had desired to do so without any expectations.

Hanuman Chalisa row | Court seeks Mumbai Police response to bail plea of the Ranas

The Ranas — Amaravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana — were arrested on April 23 for declaring that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. They withdrew the plan because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and were on April 24 sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court for 14 days.

Jignesh Mevani sent to five days in police custody in assault case

The Gujarat MLA was arrested in this case on April 25 soon after he was released on bail in another case in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.’

Bombay High Court dismisses Gautam Navlakha’s plea seeking transfer to house arrest

Mr. Navlakha, 70, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case, was seeking house arrest on the grounds of his ill-health and “poor sanitation conditions” in the Taloja Central Jail. He has been lodged in the ‘anda’ cell (solitary confinement), where he is allowed a walk in the open space for half an hour and has to clean it.

Opinion | Can the BJP’s strategy succeed in Karnataka?

To stop the communalism project, spontaneous bits of local resistance need to influence larger political processes.

China has no easy exit strategy from zero-COVID, says expert

Dali Yang, professor of political science at the University of Chicago and a leading expert on China’s political system, says in an interview there are both public health and political compulsions driving Xi Jinping’s hardline approach and China faces no easy exit strategy while it still remains isolated from the world.

Can Elon Musk, Twitter deal begin a new social media paradigm?

The acquisition could still fall through. But, if it goes ahead, the deal would be one of the biggest takeovers of a tech company, and alter the direction of social media. Could Musk’s vision of the platform’s future be different from how we have come to experience social platforms?

Forty countries to hold talks in Germany on bolstering Ukraine defence

The meeting called by the U. S. at its Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany is “focussed on doing things to generate additional capability and capacity for the Ukrainian forces”, said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following his visit Sunday to Kyiv.

Nirmala Sitharaman invites U.S. semiconductor players to make investments in India

The Finance Minister spoke about opportunities for companies situated in Silicon Valley and about the government of India’s commitment to be a reliable player in the entire semiconductor value chain with a dedicated incentive for the sector in mission mode through the Indian Semiconductor Mission.

IPL 2022 | Battle of pace aces: It’s Ferguson vs Umran as Titans face stern Sunrisers test

Gujarat Titans are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage.