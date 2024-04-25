April 25, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Election Commission issues notice to BJP chief Nadda on complaints of model code violation by PM Modi

The Election Commission of India has issued notice to BJP president J.P. Nadda seeking the party’s response on complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ECI has asked the BJP to respond by April 29. A similar notice was issued to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over complaints made against Rahul Gandhi by the BJP. The letters from the EC to the two party presidents did not directly name either Mr. Modi, Mr. Gandhi or Mr. Kharge, but the representations received by it were attached to the respective letters and they contained details of allegations against the three leaders. The Congress responded to the development saying that the Election Commission was “super, super cautious” when it comes to complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kharge writes to PM Modi, requests a meeting to ‘explain’ Congress Nyay Patra

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his campaign speeches against the Congress party’s manifesto, the Nyay Patra, for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In a letter posted on X by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on April 25, Mr. Kharge tells the PM that the Nyay Patra aims to ‘provide nyay to the youth, women, farmers, labourers and marginalised people’. Saying that he is willing to meet Mr. Modi to ‘explain’ the Nyay Patra to him, Mr. Kharge wrote that the Prime Minister is being misinformed by his advisors.

Arrest of ‘criminal’ politicians does not affect free and fair elections, ED tells SC in Kejriwal case

Faced with accusations about the intent and timing of its arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the ED told the Supreme Court on April 25 that arresting politicians who are “criminals” is not a blow against free and fair elections. Politicians who are criminals cannot enjoy immunity from arrest merely because they are required to campaign in the election, the ED said in an 87-page affidavit.

Deeply biased: MEA on U.S. report citing human rights violations in India

India on April 25 described a U.S. State Department report citing alleged incidents of human rights violations including in Manipur as “deeply biased” and said it reflects a poor understanding of India and it attach no value to it. The annual report of the State Department highlighted instances of human rights abuses in Manipur following the outbreak of ethnic conflict.

FSSAI in process of collecting pan-India samples of Nestle’s Cerelac baby cereals: CEO

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on April 25 said it is in the process of collecting pan-India samples of Nestle’s Cerelac baby cereals, amid a global report that claimed the Company was adding higher sugar content in the product. “We are collecting samples [of Nestle’s Cerelac baby cereals] from across the country. It will take 15-20 days to complete the process,” FSSAI CEO G. Kamala Vardhana Rao told on the sidelines of an Assocham event on food fortification.

Dangerous to say private property can’t be taken over to subserve common good: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, said the Constitution intended to bring about a “sense of social transformation” and it would be “dangerous” to say that the private property of an individual cannot be regarded as material resources of community and taken over by state authorities to subserve “common good”.

CBI files first FIR in Sandeshkhali case

The CBI has registered the first case in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali related to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential people there, officials said on April 25. The case pertains to a land dispute where women of the victim’s family had to allegedly face sexual assault from influential people in the area, they said. The CBI has not yet disclosed the identity of the five accused and the victims.

Remotely piloted IAF aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

A remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Pithala village in Jaisalmer district, the IAF said on Thursday, April 25. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported, the IAF said. “One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie,’ IAF said in a post on X.

Jai Dehadrai withdraws from HC defamation case against Mahua Moitra as ‘peace offering’

Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai on April 25 withdrew from the Delhi High Court his defamation lawsuit against former partner TMC leader Mahua Moitra as a “peace offering”. Mr. Dehadrai had last year accused Ms. Moitra of taking bribes from businessman and Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, which led to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on December 8. Following the row, Ms. Mahua filed a case against Mr. Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to restrain them from posting, circulating or publishing any “fake” and “defamatory” content against her.

Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape case | New York appeals court overturns conviction from landmark #MeToo trial

New York’s highest court on April 25 overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with “egregious” improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case. “We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes,” the court’s 4-3 decision said. “The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.” The state Court of Appeals ruling reopens a painful chapter in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures — an era that began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein. His accusers could again be forced to relive their traumas on the witness stand.

Looking forward to speed up greater economic cooperation with India: Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka is looking to accelerate greater economic cooperation with India with the tourism sector taking the lead, the island nation’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on April 25. India’s status as a rising economic giant and Sri Lanka’s location as a strategic logistics hub will complement each other in driving forward the two economies, he said while addressing the opening of Indian firm ITC Hotels’ first overseas property, ITC Ratnadipa in Colombo.

Britain PM Rishi Sunak appoints Gen. Gwyn Jenkins as new National Security Adviser

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed a new National Security Adviser (NSA), General Gwyn Jenkins, the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff. Tim Barrow, the outgoing NSA, is reportedly going to be appointed Britain’s next Ambassador to the U.S. The Hindu reached out to the the U.K. Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) which did not confirm the appointment, which, if made, would reportedly come into effect in December or January when there will likely be a new government in the U.K. Polls point to the Opposition Labour Party winning the next general election and this could impact the chances of Mr Barrow going to Washington, if he is appointed.

Drops of toilet cleaner mixed in Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s food: spokesperson

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was reportedly given at least two to three drops of “toilet cleaner” mixed in an Iftar meal, her spokesperson said on April 25. The cleaner was allegedly mixed with her food on Shab-e-Barat on February 24. “We found out that two or three drops of toilet cleaner were added to Bushra Bibi’s Iftar meal,” the spokesperson of Ms. Bibi, Mashal Yousafzai, was quoted as saying by the Geo news.

Resilient economy, price stability to support India’s promising growth story: Finance Ministry report

Resilient growth, price stability and steady external sector outlook continue to support India’s promising economic performance amid uncertain global conditions, a Finance Ministry report said on April 25. Overall, India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy, with positive assessments of the growth outlook for the current financial year for India by international organisations and the RBI, the Monthly Economic Review for March said.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | It’s Rahul vs Sanju and Avesh vs Bishnoi and Axar; Hardik form continues to be worry

KL Rahul is believed to be slightly ahead of Sanju Samson in the race for second wicketkeeper’s slot even as Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya’s indifferent batting form remains a worry for the national selection panel which is expected to announce the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in Americas by the end of this month. The other bone of contention in drafting the final squad could be the choice of an extra bowler. It remains to be seen whether an extra pace bowler in Avesh Khan will be accommodated or whether the choice would be between Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel considering the low and slow tracks in the West Indies.

