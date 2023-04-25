April 25, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Joe Biden launches 2024 re-election bid

Mr. Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, with no serious Democratic rivals. But he’s still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.

Biden and I look forward to finishing the job, says Kamala Harris

“For two years we have made transformational investments to build a nation in which everyone can be safe and healthy, find a good job, and retire with dignity. In response, extremists have intensified attacks on basic, foundational freedoms and rights,” Ms. Harris said in a statement soon after Mr. Biden in a video message announced his 2024 presidential bid.

‘Operation Kaveri’ | First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

Supreme Court issues notice to Delhi government on plea of 7 women wrestlers

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on a request made by the petitioners, directed their identities to be redacted from the court’s records. The court said only petitions and records in which their identities have been redacted would be made available in the public domain.

Karnataka decision scrapping 4% quota to Muslims will not be implemented till May 9: Supreme Court

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said the State’s assurance in court to make no appointments or admissions under the March 27 government order, which granted the two additional percentage of quota to the two castes, would continue in the meanwhile.

Delhi excise policy case | CBI files supplementary chargesheet against Manish Sisodia, says agency official

On March 9, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Mr. Sisodia on money-laundering charge. The CBI arrested him on February 26 for alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy.

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan set to walk out of jail

Bihar government officially issued the notification to release the don-turned-politician when he was busy attending guests including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav during the engagement ceremny of his son Chetan Anand.

Village Administrative Officer murdered inside his office by sand mining mafia in Tamil Nadu

The 56-year-old VAO, Lourdhu Francis, was brutally hacked to death by two illicit sand miners; his family has alleged that he sought police protection earlier this month but it was not provided; Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium of ₹1 crore to the VAO’s family.

Chinese Defence Minister to visit India to attend SCO meet

Considered a close associate of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Gen. Li Shangfu’s India visit is regarded significant as it comes amid the vexed standoff between Armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.

Pakistan Army chief visits China to strengthen defence ties

It is common for the new Army chief in Pakistan to undertake a visit to China within weeks of his appointment. The delay this time is attributed to the internal situation in Pakistan.

As Prince Harry takes on Murdoch’s U.K. group, court told that Prince Williams ‘settled’ phone-hacking claim

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, is suing Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers at the High Court in London for multiple unlawful acts allegedly committed on behalf of its tabloids, the Sun and now defunct News of the World, from the mid-1990s until 2016.

Silicon Valley Bank-type bank collapse improbable in India: Finanace Ministry

Apart from measures taken since the 2008 global financial crisis to enhance banks’ risk absorption capacity, the Ministry cited six important factors to buttress the stability of the Indian banking system. It also pointed to a the central bank’s December 2022 Financial Stability Report to note that investment fluctuation reserve buffers have helped banks absorb losses due to the rise in yields on government securities.

Rahane back in Indian team for World Test Championship final

Rahane’s comeback after 15 months was on predictable lines after Shreyas Iyer’s back injury ruled him out of the grand finale.