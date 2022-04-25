The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

I&B Ministry gets blocked 16 more YouTube news channels

The ministry has got blocked 16 YouTube channels, including six from Pakistan, for spreading false and unverified information.

CJI to discuss listing of pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation in J&K

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said he would discuss with other judges and consider listing the petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s military expenditure increased by 0.9% in 2021, says SIPRI report

India’s military expenditure increased to $76.6 billion in 2021, a 0.9% hike over the expenditure in 2020, the report showed.

Wheat procurement from Punjab expected to remain below 100 lakh MT

Wheat procurement from Punjab for the central pool is expected to be between 90-100 lakh metric tonne, lesser than the initial target of 132 lakh metric tonne.

Opinion | What Prashant Kishor’s rise says about the state of electoral politics today

A short history of political consulting in India.

Himachal CM says State examining, open to implementing Uniform Civil Code

“We don’t want to rush into anything, it is a good step, and we will be looking at all aspects of the issue and are open to implementing a Uniform Civil Code,” Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Natural farming need of the hour, says NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the cost of production of foodgrain has increased due to the use of chemicals and fertilizers.

Russia is failing in war aims, Ukraine ‘succeeding’: Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that his country would provide over $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

No-trust vote against Sri Lankan government on the cards; Opposition says it has numbers in Parliament

A Sri Lankan dissident lawmaker said the Opposition has crossed the 113-mark required to win a no-trust motion against the government in the 225-member Parliament.

Indian firms filed 1,38,000 tech patents in the country from 2015-2021: Nasscom

Over 60% of the patents were filed by Indian companies and start-ups and 17% were filed by individual inventors or Academia Research outfits.

Palm oil price to spike in India as Indonesia’s export ban leaves global buyers in limbo

Indonesia’s move to ban exports will spike the prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soy oil, sunflower oil, and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith cleared of racism allegations

Following a formal enquiry by Cricket South Africa, Graeme Smith has been cleared of all three accounts of racism allegations he was charged for.