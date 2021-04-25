Top news of the day: PM CARES allots funds for 551 oxygen plants in public health facilities; Delhi extends lockdown till May 3, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | PM CARES Fund allocates funds for 551 oxygen plants in public health facilities

With 162 such plants approved earlier, the decision would lead to setting up of an oxygen plant in all districts with government hospitals, an official said.

Coronavirus | Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 3

“The lockdown was out last weapon against Corona. We have spoken to several sections and have decided to extend the lockdown by one more week. We hope that this will further bring down the positivity rate,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Many of the removed tweets had content related to shortage of medicine, beds, mass cremations, and the gathering of crowds at Kumbh Mela amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus | Congress Health Ministers claim no supply for next round of vaccination for 18 and above

Health Ministers from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Jharkhand addressed a joint press conference.

The survey suggested that the neutralising antibodies declined significantly after five-six months, making people prone to reinfections.

The Prime Minister conceded that the second wave is “testing our patience”. He said, “The second wave is testing the limits of all of us at enduring misery. Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely. After successfully confronting the first wave of corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country.”

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the “system has failed” and it is the duty of the party to provide help to fellow citizens suffering due to sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The U.S. Secretary of State’s remarks came as pressure grew on the Biden administration to ship COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s recognition of the mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as an ‘act of genocide’ could infuriate Turkey.

Among the dead were at least 28 patients on ventilators battling severe symptoms of the coronavirus, tweeted Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman of the country’s independent Human Rights Commission.

IPL amid COVID-19 | Our responsibility to give people some reason to smile, says Chris Morris

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder said the COVID-19 catastrophe in India was discussed multiple times by his team and the players feel the pain that the pandemic is causing in its deadly second wave.