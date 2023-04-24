April 24, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate stranded citizens from war-hit Sudan

India has launched the process to evacuate its citizens stranded in the war-hit country Sudan, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar announced. The mission to bring over 3,000 Indians back has been named ‘Operation Kaveri’. Vowing to “assist all our bretheren in Sudan”, Dr. Jaishankar in a tweet said that about 500 citizens have reached Port Sudan who will be evacuated by ships and aircraft. “More [citizens] on their way”, he added.

Modi surname remark | Patna HC grants relief to Rahul Gandhi, issues stay order on lower court’s summons

The Patna High Court on April 24 granted relief to former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case filed by Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. The Court stayed a lower court’s order till May 15 in which Mr. Gandhi was asked to be physically present before the court to record his statement in the Modi surname case. On April 22, Rahul Gandhi filed a petition to quash the summons issued by the MP/MLA court. Mr. Gandhi’s advocate Virendra Rathore said that since a similar matter is already under Surat court, there cannot be another trial in a different court in the same matter.

Poonch terror attack | Attackers untraced as operations complete five days; around 50 detained

As the multi-security agency search operation in Rajouri-Poonch belt entered the fifth day on April 24, terrorists involved in the Poonch terror attack remain untraced amid growing fears that they might manage to migrate to safer locations like the Rajouri attackers, who killed seven civilians on January 1, 2023 in Dangri village. Official sources told The Hindu that the probe into the Poonch attack indicated the meticulous planning by the attackers, who were carrying high-calibre weapons and were working on well-gathered inputs on the movement of army vehicles in the area. The use of armour piercing steel bullets, either smuggled from Afghanistan or procured from China; sticky bombs and grenades have been established so far.

Wrestlers threaten to approach Supreme Court, seek support from all quarters

The protesting wrestlers on April 24 threatened to approach the Supreme Court if an FIR is not lodged against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and also sought to mobilise nationwide support by appealing to khaps, panchayats and several other organisations to back their cause. On a day when the Sports Ministry stalled the WFI election on May 7 and asked the Indian Olympic Association to form an ad-hoc committee to run day-to-day affairs of the federation, the protesting wrestlers said they have nothing to do with the polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into the allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

Drunk man urinates on co-passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, held

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport in New Delhi for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said on April 24. The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they said. The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged “unruly” passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Day after his arrest, HC dismisses as infructuous plea pertaining to Amritpal Singh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed as infructuous a plea filed last month claiming that radical preacher Amritpal Singh was in the “illegal custody” of police, a day after his arrest in Punjab’s Moga district. Imaan Singh Khara, the legal advisor of Amritpal Singh and his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’, had moved the habeas corpus plea on March 19, seeking the production of the preacher from alleged police custody. Mr. Khara told reporters after the hearing that as Amritpal Singh has now been detained under the National Security Act and sent to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on April 23, the petition has been dismissed as infructuous.

Need to give message that we are all together: Mamata after meeting Nitish

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on April 24 and said that the political parties in the Opposition need to give a message of unity. “We need to give a message that we are all together,” Ms. Banerjee said addressing a press conference along with Nitish Kumar at the West Bengal State Secretariat . The Trinamool Congress chairperson said that she wants the “BJP that has turned into a hero to become a zero”. “There is no question of ego or anything. We have to work collectively with everyone,” she added.

Death of 2 cheetahs | M.P. forest department writes to Centre to seek ‘alternate site’ for spotted animals

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has asked the Centre for an “alternate” site for cheetahs currently introduced at the Kuno National Park, which has seen the death of two felines in less than a month, with officials citing lack of logistical support and space. A senior state forest official, on condition of anonymity, said they do not have enough logistical support for the upkeep for the cheetahs, brought in two batches of 8 and 12 felines from Namibia and South Africa respectively since September last year. “We need nine staffers to keep an eye on one cheetah round-the-clock. We don’t have enough hands,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui to Indore

The Supreme Court on April 24 transferred multiple FIRs registered against comedian Munawar Faruqui for allegedly hurting religious sentiments to Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai also confirmed an ad-interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in February 2021. The court clarified that it has not made any comments on the merits of the case and Mr. Faruqui was at liberty to approach the High Court concerned in accordance with law for quashing the proceedings against him.

PM Modi blames previous Congress governments for meting out ‘step-motherly’ treatment to villages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 blamed the previous Congress governments for meting out “step-motherly” treatment to villages in the country after Independence and breaking their trust. Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats. “The party which ruled the most after Independence broke the trust of villages...meted out step-motherly treatment to them,” PM Modi said.

China affirms ex-Soviet nations’ sovereignty after uproar

The Chinese government said on April 24 it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet Union republics after Beijing’s ambassador to France caused an uproar in Europe by saying they aren’t sovereign nations. The governments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania rejected Ambassador Lu Shaye’s comment to a French broadcaster. While answering a question about the status of Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, Mr. Lu said there was no agreement to “solidify their status as a sovereign country.” “China respects the sovereign status of the former soviet countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. Ms. Mao said Beijing’s position is “consistent and clear” but gave no indication whether Mr. Lu’s comment was considered incorrect.

Mohammad Shahabuddin takes oath as Bangladesh’s new President

Veteran politician Mohammed Shahabuddin was sworn in as the 22nd president of Bangladesh on April 24 at a state ceremony attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet colleagues. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to 73-year-old Mr. Shahabuddin at the historic Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban. He was elected as President unopposed in February this year as a candidate of the ruling Awami League.

Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low

OPEC’s share of India’s oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to the lowest in at least 22 years, as intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, data obtained from industry sources show, and the major producers’ share could shrink further this year. Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, saw their share of India’s oil market slide to 59% in the fiscal year to March 2023, from about 72% in 2021/22, a Reuters analysis of the data that dates back to 2001/02 showed.

IPL 2023 | You get a chance to learn many things when you play under Dhoni: Rahane

Having impressed all with his 29-ball unbeaten 71 and contributing significantly to Chennai Super Kings’ 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match at the Eden Gardens, Ajinkya Rahane feels the opportunities he got in the yellow jersey have helped him flourish in the shortest format. After CSK recorded its fifth win, Rahane spoke about his fine form this season, featuring two 30-plus and two 50-plus scores, and his aggressive knock with an astounding strike rate of nearly 245 on Sunday. “The turning point is here I’m getting chances to play. I was not getting opportunities to play one or two years ago. If you don’t play matches, how would you show what shots you have in your armoury,” said Rahane, who has an average strike rate of 121 in T20s and is often seen as a red ball batter.