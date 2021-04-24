Top news of the day: Oxygen shortage kills 20 more COVID-19 patients in Delhi; customs duty on COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and medical oxygen waived for three months, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to review steps taken to boost oxygen availability in the country, the Finance Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Batra Hospital receives emergency oxygen supply moments after it exhausted its stock.

Coronavirus | IAF ferries empty oxygen containers from Pune to Jamnagar for refill

The containers will return to Maharashtra by road or train once they are loaded with medical oxygen.

Mr. Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad after testing positive.

It asks States to strengthen the existing hospital and clinical treatment infrastructure for COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus | Serum Institute defends Covishield pricing

The earlier price was based on advance funding and now it has to invest in scaling up and expanding capacity to produce more shots, the company says.

Eight bodies were recovered and 384 people rescued, of which six were critical during ongoing rescue efforts after an avalanche hit a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) detachment and labour camps north of Joshimath in Uttarakhand on April 23, an Army official said. The area has been experiencing heavy rain.

Justice Ramana will have a tenure of one year and four months as CJI and will demit office on August 26, 2022.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Enforcement of COVID-19 norms not up to mark: Election Commission

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a meeting with West Bengal officers, including the Chief Secretary and the DGP, an EC statement said.

They could exploit situation and create distrust, says RSS general secretary Hosabale.

Navy Chief of Staff Adm Yudo Margono said that rescuers found several items including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs from the submarine.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that Southeast Asian leaders have demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar, in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader in the Indonesian capital.

Also, it has extended the due date for issuance of notice for reopening of assessment by tax officers where income has escaped assessment and sending intimation of processing of Equalisation Levy till June 30.

The Phase III clinical study to be conducted in 15 sites across the country will evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of Biological E’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for protection against COVID-19 in about 1,268 healthy subjects aged 18-80 years. It is intended to be part of a larger global Phase III study.

The 38-year-old Mithali, arguably, the finest woman cricketer that India has ever produced, also said that she is seriously looking for some good seam bowling options for the lively New Zealand tracks that will be on offer next year.