Top news of the day: Oxygen shortage kills 20 more COVID-19 patients in Delhi; customs duty on COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and medical oxygen waived for three months, and more

Coronavirus | Customs duty on import of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines, medical oxygen waived for three months
These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to review steps taken to boost oxygen availability in the country, the Finance Ministry said.
Coronavirus | 20 COVID-19 patients die in Delhi Jaipur Golden Hospital due to oxygen shortage
Meanwhile, Batra Hospital receives emergency oxygen supply moments after it exhausted its stock.
Coronavirus | IAF ferries empty oxygen containers from Pune to Jamnagar for refill
The containers will return to Maharashtra by road or train once they are loaded with medical oxygen.
Coronavirus | Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for COVID-19
Mr. Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad after testing positive.
Coronavirus | Ahead of third phase of vaccination, Centre asks States to set up more private centres
It asks States to strengthen the existing hospital and clinical treatment infrastructure for COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus | Serum Institute defends Covishield pricing
The earlier price was based on advance funding and now it has to invest in scaling up and expanding capacity to produce more shots, the company says.
384 rescued, eight bodies recovered in Uttarakhand avalanche
Eight bodies were recovered and 384 people rescued, of which six were critical during ongoing rescue efforts after an avalanche hit a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) detachment and labour camps north of Joshimath in Uttarakhand on April 23, an Army official said. The area has been experiencing heavy rain.
Justice N.V. Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India
Justice Ramana will have a tenure of one year and four months as CJI and will demit office on August 26, 2022.
West Bengal Assembly Elections | Enforcement of COVID-19 norms not up to mark: Election Commission
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a meeting with West Bengal officers, including the Chief Secretary and the DGP, an EC statement said.
RSS warns against ‘anti-Bharat’ forces amid pandemic
They could exploit situation and create distrust, says RSS general secretary Hosabale.
Items found from lost submarine, indicating it sank: Indonesia Navy
Navy Chief of Staff Adm Yudo Margono said that rescuers found several items including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs from the submarine.
ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders to end killings
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that Southeast Asian leaders have demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar, in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader in the Indonesian capital.
Deadline for making payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme extended till June 30
Also, it has extended the due date for issuance of notice for reopening of assessment by tax officers where income has escaped assessment and sending intimation of processing of Equalisation Levy till June 30.
Coronavirus | Biological E gets nod to start Phase III trials of COVID-19 vaccine
The Phase III clinical study to be conducted in 15 sites across the country will evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of Biological E’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for protection against COVID-19 in about 1,268 healthy subjects aged 18-80 years. It is intended to be part of a larger global Phase III study.
2022 World Cup will be my swansong: Mithali Raj
The 38-year-old Mithali, arguably, the finest woman cricketer that India has ever produced, also said that she is seriously looking for some good seam bowling options for the lively New Zealand tracks that will be on offer next year.