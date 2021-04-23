Top news of the day: Govt to provide free food grains to poor in May and June; Modi raps Kejriwal for violating protocol of closed door meetings, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Curfew in many States, slowdown in economic activity behind announcement at PM’s COVID-19 virtual review meeting with CMs.

Coronavirus | Modi raps Kejriwal for violating protocol of closed door meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got into a minor fracas during the Union government’s video conference with Chief Ministers of States with a high COVID-19 burden, after Mr. Kejriwal livestreamed his interjections at the meeting.

The CJI Bench accused senior advocates such as Vikas Singh and Dushyant Dave, who were vocal against the Court’s April 22 order, of “putting pressure on the court”. “What we said was a matter of perception... You have done it [transferred COVID-related cases] in the past,” Mr. Dave, appearing for the Gujarat Bar Association, submitted. “Lawyers should go by judicial orders and not perceptions,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta intervened. “Mr. Mehta, you have been arguing for the government on the basis of perception,” Mr. Dave responded.

Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital, which treats hundreds of coronavirus patients, saw the death of 25 “sickest” patients on April 23 over low oxygen pressure, the hospital said.

In yet another mishap in Maharashtra, 13 COVID-19 patients at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Vijay Vallabh hospital in Palghar district’s Virar were killed in a fire early on April 23.

The Supreme Court of India’s intervention in the management of COVID-19 is “wrong”, “uncalled for” and may have the “unintended effect of legitimation of the utter failure of the Central Government” in handling the pandemic, the Congress said.

Coronavirus | Preliminary study shows Covishield protects against double mutant variant

Convalescent plasma from people who were infected and those who had recovered was tested.

After being filled with liquid oxygen from Panipat plant on April 21, the truck had left for Sirsa, but it did not reach the destination, Station House Officer (SHO), Matlauda, Panipat, Manjeet Singh said.

“I must say that last day has evoked mixed feelings which is difficult to describe. I have been a part of the ceremonial bench before but did not feel such mixed feelings which could enable me to say things clearly,” he said.

Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | NIA arrests one more Mumbai policeman

Sunil Mane was arrested after his involvement in the case came to light.

Faisal Edhi, Managing Trustee of the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation, has extended 50 ambulances and emergency staff to deal with the pandemic that has hit India “exceptionally”.

When asked when the Biden administration would decide on India’s request to lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “...the United States first and foremost is engaged in an ambitious and effective and, so far, successful effort to vaccinate the American people.”

The acquisition adds to Reliance’s current stake in Oberoi hotels and hotel/managed residences in Mumbai that it’s developing.

IOC president’s visit to Hiroshima amidst the pandemic crisis raises opposition cries.

India skipper Kohli reached the milestone in 196 matches and leads the list ahead of Chennai’s Suresh Raina (5,448 runs), Delhi’s Shikhar Dhawan (5,428), Hyderabad’s David Warner (5,384) and Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma (5,368).