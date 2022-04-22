The major news headlines of the day and more.

Partcipants at the Hindu Mahapanchayat event in Burari, New Delhi on April 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Will file fresh affidavit on speeches made at Delhi Hindu Yuva Vahini event, say police

The Delhi Police beat a tactful retreat in the Supreme Court by promising a “better” affidavit than the one filed that said speeches made at a Hindu Yuva Vahini event did not amount to hate and the gathering was made of people motivated to “save the ethics of their community”.

Two Ukrainians detained in Assam for travelling without valid papers

The police said Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39, and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, were detained at the Badarpur Railway Station onboard the New Delhi-bound Tripura Sundari Express. The train had come from Agartala. The two had told the police they moved out of Ukraine before the Russian invasion.

Multi-tier security activated in Samba ahead of PM Modi’s visit

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Samba on Sunday, officials said, hours after two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed during an encounter in Jammu.

India-U.K. ties a beacon in stormy seas, says British PM Boris Johnson

In the backdrop of the rapid geopolitical turmoil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Johnson on Friday agreed on a new and expanded India-U.K. defence partnership and vowed to seal an ambitious free trade agreement by the end of the year.

News Analysis | Now or never — Congress scrambles to put house in order in Rajasthan

Sources claim that the party is working towards resolving the issues between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the next two months are crucial.

Court imposes ₹1,000 fine on RSS secretary in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

A magistrate court has recently imposed a fine of ₹1,000 against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) secretary Rajesh Kunte for seeking adjournment of defamation proceedings initiated against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Fodder scam | Lalu Prasad gets bail in Doranda treasury case

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief got bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a case of fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Doranda treasury of Jharkhand.

Russian actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes: U.N.

“Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes,” Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Friday.

French Presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

Lagging behind President Emmanuel Macron in the latest opinion polls, far-right leader Marine Le Pen campaigned in her stronghold of northern France in a last-ditch effort to try to close the gap. In a a gritty mood, Ms. Le Pen lashed out at Mr. Macron’s planned pensions reform, which she described as an effort to make the French work forever.

Opinion | This age of inflation

How RBI postponed the necessary course-correction.

Sensex tumbles 715 points as bears return after two-day rally; logs weekly losses

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 714.53 points or 1.23% to end at 57,197.15. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 220.65 points or 1.27% to 17,171.95.

Nirmala Sitharaman meets heads of FedEx, Mastercard, others during U.S. visit

The Finance Minister is in the U.S. to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022.

IPL 2022 | Struggling Kolkata faces stern Gujarat test

The onus would be on Kolkata’s bowlers to seize the momentum and stop the Titans’ three-match winning run.

IPL 2022 | Umran, Karthik in focus as upbeat Hyderabad squares up against Bangalore

A win for Sunrisers will elevate them to the top-4 while a victory for RCB will help them grab the top spot.