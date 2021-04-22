Top news of the day: People over 18 can register for COVID-19 vaccines from April 28; Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of COVID-19 situation, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

However, they will get appointments only after hospitals publish their schedules on CoWin, the nodal site for coordinating the vaccine drive.

The apex court appoints senior advocate Harish Salve as an amicus curiae to assist it in the suo motu proceedings.

Coronavirus | Centre cracks down on curbs to oxygen movement

The order comes hours after Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were blocking the supply of oxygen to Delhi. Delhi procures medical oxygen from neighbouring districts in these States.

It’s not clear at the moment whether the suspension of campaign is only for the April 23 meetings or the rest of the campaign time for the last two phases of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

The 35-year-old was in the ICU since April 12 after the infection spread to his lungs.

West Bengal Elections phase 6 | 79.09% turnout recorded till 5 p.m.

Stray incidents of violence were reported from various parts.

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress moves its candidates to resort ahead of results

The move ahead of election results on May 2 is apparently to stop the ruling alliance led by the BJP from luring its candidates away.

WhatsApp had contended that since the issue of its privacy policy was before the Supreme Court, the CCI did not need to order the probe. Not only WhatsApp, but social media giant Facebook, which owns the instant messaging app, also filed a similar petition challenging the competition watchdog’s March 24 decision.

The viral disease has killed more than 1,000 pigs in less than a month.

The visit follows that of a high-powered delegation, led by senior Chinese leader and top foreign policy official Yang Jiechi, in October 2020.

The company, however, did not reveal the ‘not-for-profit’ price that it has suggested to the government.

Users are flooding these platforms with appeals for urgent needs through posts, retweets, shares and story uploads to help distressed citizens in several cities across the country.

IPL 2021 | MI seeks consistency; Punjab eyes return to winning ways

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side.

The former India skipper’s parents were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The celebrity couple has been dating for a while now, and made their relationship public on social media around two years ago.