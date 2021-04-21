Top news of the day: 22 COVID-19 patients die in Nashik hospital after oxygen tank leak; Covishield to be sold to States at ₹400 and ₹600 to private hospitals from May 1, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Valve malfunction leads to disruption of oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients on life support.

Currently, Covishield constitutes over 90% of India’s vaccine supply and is learnt to be sold to the Centre at ₹150-200 per dose.

The efficacy of Covaxin has dropped a tad lower — 78% — than the 81% reported in March. On April 21, Bharat Biotech announced results from an interim analysis of its phase 3 trial. The efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease was 100%, the company claimed, but that against protecting from asymptomatic COVID-19 infection was 70%.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday released a slew of comparative data, showing that the severity, virulence and demography of the victims in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 are about the same as the first wave.

“The Central government’s vaccine strategy is no less than the demonetisation. The common people will stand in queues, will suffer loss of wealth, health and life and in the end only a few big industrialists will benefit,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

Mr. Shelke’s daredevilry in rescuing the child moments before a train streaked past was captured in a CCTV video, which won the Internet.

The cancelled deals include Victoria state’s two “Belt and Road” infrastructure building initiative deals with Beijing signed in 2018 and 2019, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement. Those deals triggered the legislative response. The Victoria Education Department’s pacts signed with Syria in 1999 and Iran in 2004 were also cancelled.

Twelve jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, ultimately deciding that Chauvin caused Floyd’s death and that his actions were not that of a reasonable officer.

The U.S. is set to meet President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine goal of administering 200 million coronavirus shots in his first 100 days in office, as the White House steps up its efforts to inoculate the rest of the public.

Every year, higher pollution levels shave off $1.3 billion from India’s IT sector in lost productivity, said the study by industry group CII; Clean Air Fund, a charity; and consulting firm Dalberg.

The Royals bowling unit has been underwhelming to say the least.

“Mr. Khan’s period of ineligibility has been backdated to 16 October 2019, when he was provisionally suspended,” the ICC release said.