April 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

2002 Gujarat riots | Ahmedabad court acquits all accused in Naroda Gam massacre case

A special trial court has acquitted all 68 accused including former minister Maya Kodnani in the Naroda village massacre case of 2002 riots. Eleven people of the minority community were killed at Naroda Gam in north Ahmedabad during a shut-down called to protest against the Godhra train carnage. Former Minister Maya Kodnani is among the 82 people facing trial. Kodnani served as the Women and Child Development Minister in the Cabinet of the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. The special designated court conducting the trial, in 2017, had summoned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to depose before the court as a defence witness to corroborate Kodnani’s statement.

Sudan conflict | India in touch with both warring sides, focusing on safety of Indians: MEA

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to meet the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on the Sudan situation, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on April 20. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also informed that India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan as fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating. When asked whether India is looking to evacuate its citizens from the violence-hit country, Mr. Bagchi said that some plans are being worked out, but it will depend on the ground situation. Calling the on-ground situation ‘very tense’, Mr. Bagchi assured that the MEA is in touch with countries with a key focus on ensuring the safety of Indians.

Draft proposes Aadhaar authentication for non-government entities

A draft notification proposing the use of “voluntary” Aadhaar authentication by non-government entities was released on April 20. The draft Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2023 would allow Aadhaar authentication for ‘promoting ease of living for residents and enabling better access to services.’ If a government department was satisfied that an application under this draft rule fulfilled the abovementioned purposes, it can refer the request to the Union Government, which will place it in front of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Following this Aadhaar numbers will be issued.

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s petition seeking suspension of sentence in defamation case

Surat Sessions Court on April 20 dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years imprisonment. After the order, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. @DrAMSinghvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal at 4pm.” According to experts, if the conviction is stayed by the court, his Lok Sabha membership could potentially be restored.

Four Army jawans killed as vehicle catches fire in J&K’s Poonch

Four soldiers were killed due to a blaze emanating from within an Army vehicle they were travelling in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district on April 20. The incident took place in Bhatadhurian area of the Mendhar Sub Division in Poonch in the afternoon. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire incident. According to eyewitnesses, fierce fire engulfed the vehicle’s front and back.

Four days after the Kharghar sunstroke tragedy, 14 dead and five in hospital

Four days after lakhs of people suffered from sunstroke on April 16 during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai, five people are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals, police officials confirmed on April 19. As on April 20, 14 persons had died from sunstroke and dehydration. The most recent death was that of a 34-year-old woman, Swati Vaidya, from Virar. Some of the post-mortem reports revealed that the deceased had not eaten anything and consumed very little or no water for at least seven hours.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh ink MoU ending decades-long border dispute in presence of Amit Shah

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments on April 20 signed a deal in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi ending decades-long border disputes along their boundaries. The memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal counterpart Prema Khandu. The Assam cabinet on April 19 approved the recommendations given by 12 Regional Committees formed by the state government to resolve the decades-long border dispute issue with Arunachal Pradesh. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the Chairmanship of Mr. Sarma.

Amritpal Singh’s wife, fleeing to U.K., detained at Amritsar airport

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur, was on April 20 “not permitted to travel” to the U.K. from Amritsar after Punjab Police detained her, airport sources said. Kirandeep Kaur was booked on an Air India flight, which was scheduled to take off at 2.30 p.m. from the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar. According to airport sources, Kirandip Kaur, wife of Amritpal Singh and a U.K. national was supposed to travel to Birmingham by Air India Flight No. 117 scheduled at 14:30 hrs. At 12:20 hrs she reported to the immigration counters but since she had a Look Out Circular issued against her, immigration officials did not permit her to travel and detained her, the sources said.

SC implicitly contemplated ‘stable, marriage-like relationships’ between same-sex persons while decriminalising homosexuality

“The moment we said homosexuality is no longer an offence under Section 377 [of the Indian Penal Code], we necessarily contemplated that there could be a stable, marriage-like relationship between two persons who do not treat these as chance encounters but as something more than that... That for them it is not just a physical relationship, but something like a stable emotional relationship,” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed during the third day of the Constitution Bench hearing of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages.

Hindenburg-Adani row | Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar amid Opposition’s demand for JPC probe

Amid the Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, industrialist Gautam Adani on April 20 met Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar at the latter’s Silver Oak residence in Mumbai. The meeting reportedly lasted for over two hours. Earlier this month, Mr. Pawar had come out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around the U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research’s report on the conglomerate.

Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend SCO meet in India in May

Pakistan announced on April 20 that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would participate in the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation meeting in India next month. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced it at a weekly media briefing in Islamabad. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa, India,” she said, ending weeks-long speculation if he would attend the conference in-person.

U.S. court dismisses status conference motion by Tahawwur Rana; to decide on extradition case in 30 days

A U.S. court has dismissed a status conference motion moved by imprisoned businessman Tahawwur Rana sought for his involvement in the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attack, stating that it anticipates a ruling on the Pakistani-origin Canadian’s extradition to India within 30 days. Judge Jacqueline Chooljian of the U.S. District Court in the Central District of Los Angeles, California held the last hearing on this issue in June 2021 and the last set of papers was filed in July 2021. The court is yet to give a verdict on the U.S. government’s request to extradite Rana to India.

Imran Khan’s ally becomes ‘Prime Minister’ of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, a lawmaker from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party was elected as the “Prime Minister” of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on April 20. The top post fell vacant last week after former “premier” Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan was disqualified by the region’s high court over maligning the top judiciary. Mr. Haq, who was the Speaker of the region’s assembly, got the trust of all 48 members present in the house as all major parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, rallied behind him.

Trade envoy Katherine Tai says U.S. not seeking to ‘decouple’ from China

Washington is not seeking to decouple the American economy from China’s, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on April 20 while on a visit to Tokyo. Tai, who is on her fourth visit to Japan after being appointed the top U.S. trade envoy, said all members of President Joe Biden’s administration have been “very clear that it is not the intention to decouple” China’s economy. U.S. trade sanctions against China are “narrowly targeted,” she said.

SpaceX’s next-generation rocket Starship explodes during first test-flight

SpaceX’s Starship , the world’s biggest rocket, exploded during its first test-flight to space on April 20 from Boca Chica in Texas. The next-generation rocket, which was designed to send astronauts to Moon, Mars and beyond was launched at 8:33 am Central Time (1333 GMT) from Starbase on a planned 90-minute debut flight into space. While the liftoff was successful, the giant rocket ended in explosion nearly four minutes after liftoff. Elon Musk’s company SpaceX said that Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation and their teams will continue to review data and work towards the next flight test.

IPL 2023 | CSK hope for Stokes boost ahead of SRH clash

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will hope their star allrounder Ben Stokes finally takes the field after recovering from his injury when they go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Chennai on April 21. In a relief to CSK, Stokes, who was suffering from a toe injury and missed three IPL matches, took part in the net practice on Wednesday after regaining fitness and is available for selection. The England Test captain’s return will be a big boost for CSK as they return to their fortress following a close win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their opponents Hyderabad, however, copped a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.